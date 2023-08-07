kyiv denounced a massive Russian drone bombardment of Ukraine, which left some dead when it hit a blood transfusion center. While in Russia the closure of a major airport is suspected to be related to a drone strike, no deaths or injuries.

At least seventy Iranian-made air assault weapons were dropped by the Kremlin, according to kyiv, on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said one of the attacks hit a blood transfusion center in the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, a rail hub 10 miles from the eastern Kharkiv region front. “There are dead and wounded,” Zelensky said on his Twitter account, now called ‘X’, on Saturday night.

Russia’s guided air bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine. This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire. This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.… pic.twitter.com/aCgxAbJx8P — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 5, 2023



The deputy head of Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky region military administration said three waves of missiles hit the Starokonstantinov area this weekend, damaging several buildings.

In parallel, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed in recent days to have carried out successful attacks against Ukrainian air bases in the western regions of Rivne and Khmelnytskyi, and to the south in Zaporizhia.

For now, kyiv is focused on seeking to withdraw Russian forces that have entrenched in the south and east of the country since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

This Russian bombing occurs after the night of Friday, August 4, there was an attack by Ukrainian drones against a Russian tank, located near Crimea.

Another drone in Russia

For its part, in Russia, the second largest airport in Moscow, Vnukovo, suspended its operations in the early hours of this Sunday citing unspecified reasons.

However, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Soyanin, said a drone had been shot down south of the country’s capital on Sunday.

The Vnukovo had already restricted flights last week after drone attacks on the capital. What was denounced by the Russian authorities and media as a terrorist attack.

These events occur at the same time as the summit in Jeddah, which is taking place this weekend with representatives of 40 countries, seeking to find peaceful solutions to end the war in Ukraine. Russia is not part of the meeting.

