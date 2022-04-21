Home page politics

. Putin said that the Azovstal steelworks should not be stormed after all. This News ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine conflict is continuously updated.

April 21 update. 10.35 a.m.: Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu announced on Thursday that the city of Mariupol was heavily mined. “All important objects of the city infrastructure, including the seaport and the fairway, were not only mined, but also blocked by floating cranes,” he said. As a result, many foreign ships were prevented from exiting.

Update from April 21, 10:19 am: According to Vladimir Putin, the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are still staying, is to be completely blocked. According to a report by the Russian media, not even a fly should get through without being spotted mirror.

Ukraine war: Kyiv representative suddenly speaks of “test attacks” by Russia

Kyiv – Has Russia’s new major offensive in the Ukraine war already begun or are the worst attacks by Vladimir Putin’s* troops yet to come? According to the Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, the latter is the case. Oleksiy Danilov said in a radio interview that Russia’s major offensive in Ukraine has not yet started. This was reported by the Ukrainian Internet newspaper Ukrainska Pravda on Wednesday evening (April 20). On Tuesday morning there were attacks along the entire front line in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, Danilov said. However, it is likely that these are only “test attacks”.

Ukraine war: Pessimistic forecast for whole country – Battle for Donbass will not be last

When the so-called great offensive begins is only a matter of time, Danilov said. Moscow could still build new resources and reserves in bulk over the next two to four weeks. He also warned against thinking that the battles for Donbass would be the last and decisive battle in the war. “I wouldn’t be so optimistic, there could be a lot of different things ahead of us.”

For several days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* has been expecting the start of a major offensive by Russian troops who, after withdrawing from areas around the capital Kyiv and in the north-east of the country at the beginning of April, are now repositioning themselves in the Russian border regions with Ukraine or in the east of Ukraine .

Ukraine War: Russia’s defense minister claims to have taken Mariupol

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian military has meanwhile taken control of the embattled southeastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. This was announced by Shoigu on Thursday at a meeting with Vladimir Putin that was broadcast on state television. However, the capture of Mariupol does not apply to the Azovstal steelworks, where civilians are still staying.

A resident walks past a damaged apartment building in Mariupol with luggage (archive image) © Victor/Xinhua/dpa

Ukraine war: Putin does not want to storm the steel plant in Mariupol after all

“The remaining Ukrainian combat units entrenched themselves in the industrial area of ​​the Azovstal factory,” Shoigu said. President Putin ordered the steelworks not to be stormed. A corresponding order should be withdrawn. All prisoners are guaranteed life, Putin said. He spoke of a success and the “liberation of Mariupol” and ordered the military involved to be decorated. “They are all heroes,” Putin said.

According to Shoigu, the Ukrainian units are completely blocked. The minister assured that the factory should also be taken in three to four days. The minister said that nobody left the plant via the humanitarian corridors that were offered. Earlier, the Ukrainian side proposed negotiations on the fate of the fighters and the rescue of civilians who had taken refuge in the plant.

Experts fear that the remaining civilians in Mariupol face even worse than in Bucha*, where bodies of civilians and mass graves were found after the Russian troops withdrew.