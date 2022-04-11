Home page politics

In intercepted radio messages, Russian soldiers and their commanders speak openly about war crimes in the Ukraine war – with shocking details.

Kyiv – Since the Russian withdrawal from the north of Ukraine, more and more details about war crimes in the Ukraine war are coming to the public, also in the form of bugged sound recordings. The news channel CNN has now published some of them, which the Ukrainian security authorities published last week: They not only testify to the atrocities committed by a Russian soldier, but also to the cruelty of some of their commanders.

According to media reports, the German Federal Intelligence Service also has intercepted radio messages from the Russian military, which are intended to prove the extent of the acts of violence, including those by paramilitary groups. This information was communicated to members of the Bundestag last week and then made public. Russia has been denying the involvement of its soldiers in war crimes for days and speaks of a staging of the shocking evidence.

Ukraine war: Russian commander orders killing of civilians, according to audio recordings

The television channel CNN translated some of the intercepted sequences from Russian and provided English subtitles in its report. According to CNN, there are several hours of audio material. In one scene, a soldier reports that he has just observed a vehicle and is not sure whether it is a civilian vehicle or one of the military. However, two people who were “dressed like civilians” got out.

When his angry interlocutor replies “Kill them all, damn it,” says the first soldier: “Understood. But the whole village here, they are all civilians.” Then his interlocutor interrupts him and calls: “What’s wrong with you? If there are civilians, slaughter them all…”

War Crimes in the Ukraine War: Reports of Killing and Rape of Civilians

In another excerpt, one soldier receives the order from another to directly bomb settlement areas: “Bomb everything! Point a few more west, damn it. More in my direction.” After a brief exchange, he finally receives the order: “Bomb them. Bomb them so hard that nothing remains of the two villages”.

In addition to the excerpts in which the soldiers talk about the killing of civilians, the audio material also included excerpts of conversations about rape. Children are said to have been among the victims. Some of the conversations also seem to be private conversations, in which the poor supply situation of the Russian troops is addressed. A soldier reports that he and his comrades butchered and ate a dog. “It was okay,” he comments on the incident.

Secret service reports on the Ukraine war: Committee investigates for leaking secrets

On Thursday (April 7th, 2022) the German-language news magazine Der Spiegel also reported on secret service reports relating to intercepted sound recordings. The report said the violence against civilians could be part of a military strategy in the Ukraine conflict that aims to "spread fear and terror among the civilian population and stifle resistance".

However, the source to which Der Spiegel refers is now causing trouble in the Bundestag’s Defense Committee. The relevant reports by the Federal Intelligence Service were part of a non-public meeting attended by more than 60 MPs and government representatives. According to the German Press Agency, an authorization for criminal prosecution was requested from the President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, presumably because of the betrayal of secrets. (ska with dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA