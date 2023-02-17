Home page politics

From: Niklas Kirk, Daniel Dillmann, and Nail Akkoyun

Russia launches attacks on several Ukrainian cities. Ukraine appears to be attacking Crimea with drones. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Munich Security Conference : Selenskyj calls for faster arms deliveries

: Selenskyj calls for faster arms deliveries Attacks on Crimea : Kiev lets drones fly over the peninsula.

: Kiev lets drones fly over the peninsula. discussion about regions : Territorial task for Ukraine “non-negotiable”

: Territorial task for Ukraine “non-negotiable” Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The processed information comes partly from the warring parties. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 3.50 p.m.: According to the Moscow Times, the city of Schebekino in the southern Russian region of Belgorod was shelled by Ukrainian forces on Friday afternoon. The independent newspaper refers to the governor of the oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov. There were no injuries, but some parts of the city are currently without electricity. This would be one of the hitherto little-known attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory.

Parts of the city of Schebekino were already damaged in Ukrainian attacks in October last year. The place is located in Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine. © Imago

Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls for faster arms deliveries

+++ 2.38 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the western states for the military aid to ward off the Russian war of aggression against his country. “There is no alternative to our victory, and there must be no alternative to our determination,” said Zelenskyj in a video link at the start of the Munich Security Conference. He compared his country to the biblical David who had to defend himself against a Russian Goliath. “Goliath has already started losing. Goliath will definitely fall this year,” he said.

Zelenskyi had also called on the West to speed up the delivery of arms and support to his country. Putin should not have a chance, said Zelenskyj. The Russian President could still destroy many lives – “that’s why we need speed,” said the Ukrainian head of state. “Because our life depends on it.”

Ukraine War: Russia shells Cherson region – several wounded and dead

+++ 1.30 p.m.: According to the regional military administration, three people were killed and seven injured in Russian shelling in the Kherson region. Russia has attacked Kherson Oblast 76 times in the past 24 hours, according to the regional military administration. “They fired MLRS, mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs,” it said. The Russian army would also have affected the commercial port of the city of Kherson and several residential buildings.

War in Ukraine: Kiev apparently attacks Crimea

+++ 11.40 a.m.: Crimea could again be targeted by Ukrainian forces because of the weakened Russian military. According to reports, there was a drone attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Thursday morning, as the pro-Russian governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev announced on Telegram. However, he did not expressly blame Ukraine.

He wrote that two UAVs “were shot down over the sea” and that “our defense forces continue to repel the attack.” He added that “several” other drones had been shot down. Aside from road closures and a temporary suspension of ferry services, “everything is quiet in the city,” he said.

The Telegram channel Crimean wind reported that “around 5 a.m., several explosions were heard over the areas where Russian military units are located.” The strongest explosion is said to have occurred at around 6:15 a.m.

Ukraine War: Russia attacks Bakhmut – several civilians killed

+++ 10.30 a.m.: Several people were apparently killed or injured in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the head of the military administration of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram. The Russian army killed “five residents in Bakhmut, and injured ten other people in the oblast,” wrote Kyrylenko.

Yesterday, Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereshchuk called on the last 6,000 residents of Bakhmut to leave the city as soon as possible. On Thursday, Russia also shelled the cities of Mariupol and Volnowacha, among others. According to Kyrylenko, however, it is currently impossible to give an exact number of victims.

Ukraine war: Territorial integrity for Kuleba ‘non-negotiable’

+++ 7.05 a.m.: Ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made it clear that he currently sees no chance for diplomatic initiatives to end the Ukraine war. “I like anyone who wants to achieve peace through diplomatic initiatives,” Kuleba told the newspapers of the Funke media group and the French newspaper Ouest-France (Friday editions). “But how can such an initiative work? Should the price of peace be that Russia stays in the occupied territories?”

Kuleba said that if the Kremlin experiences that it can conquer territories militarily, it has no incentive to end the war. “He might take a break and start another war in about a year,” warned Ukraine’s foreign minister, who will attend the Munich Security Conference that begins on Friday.

“Any talks with Russia can only begin with the following: Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be fully restored,” Kuleba said in the interview. This is “non-negotiable”. The minister added: “We have learned a bitter lesson: if you give Russia the little finger, it takes the whole hand.”

War in Ukraine: Selenskyj makes an emotional appeal to filmmakers at the Berlinale

Update from Friday, February 17, 6:25 a.m.: The International Film Festival has opened in Berlin. Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal to filmmakers and artists on Thursday evening (February 16) to support his country after the Russian attack. “Can art stay out of politics?” he asked at the opening gala. The question is now extremely important again.

Both the festival organizers and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Green) pledged solidarity to Ukraine. The audience gave Selenskyj a standing ovation. In a week it will be the anniversary of the beginning of the war. In his video address, Zelenskyj emphasized that cinema and film could overcome barriers, both real and ideological. Zelenskyy accused the Russian attackers of mass crimes, murder, terror and a “policy of total war”. Art cannot remain indifferent, because in silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing”.

Ukraine war: Russia to send homeless people to army in Mariupol

+++ 9:23 p.m.: The occupation administration of the city of Hola Prystan’ in Kherson Oblast is said to be pressuring residents to re-register their property rights under Russian law, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported on Facebook. The information is being spread that Ukrainian citizens who do not comply with the occupying power’s demands by May 2023 will be deported to Russia.

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers are supposed to “mobilize certain members of society,” according to the Facebook post. “From now on, the homeless, alcohol and drug addicts will be taken into the enemy’s army.”

Ukraine war: 10,000 Ukrainians undergo military training in Britain

+++ 5.10 p.m.: Less than a year after the start of the Russian war of aggression, 10,000 Ukrainians have completed military training in Great Britain, according to the British government. This was reported by the British news agency PA on Thursday (February 16), citing government information.

The approximately five-week intensive training includes, among other things, target practice, rules of conduct in combat situations and first-aid training. The young recruits, who often have little or no military experience, recreate house-to-house fighting, explosions and combat situations at various military locations in Great Britain under the guidance of experienced soldiers and learn what to watch out for. After a few weeks, they return to their home country – and often go directly to the front.

Ukraine War: Russia bombs Vovchansk – injuring repair workers

Update from Thursday, February 16, 4:23 p.m.: Six workers at a Ukrainian electricity company were injured in Russian airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, regional authorities said. “The injured are specialists who carried out repair work on communication lines,” regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov told Telegram. “A company building and a private home were also damaged.”

Ukraine War: Is Russia Planning Another Kiev Offensive?

First report from Thursday, February 16th: KIEV – Russia has begun to gather numerous planes and helicopters on the western border during the Ukraine war. On airfields, according to the Kyiv Post more than 450 aircraft and a total of 300 helicopters are on hold. According to the Ukrainian secret service, around 150 combat helicopters are said to be among them.

In Kiev, reports of the relocation of Russian air force units prompted concern that the capital could soon be targeted by the Kremlin again. While the war is raging in the east of the country and especially around the city of Bakhmut, the situation in Kiev has recently been comparatively calm.

Ukraine War: Anti-aircraft shoots down flying objects over Kiev

On Wednesday (February 15), however, six Russian aircraft were sighted in the airspace over Kiev. The quickly shot down objects turned out to be balloons, which apparently came from Russia and had only one goal: to keep the Ukrainian air defenses occupied.

However, the secret service considers an early Russian air raid on Kiev to be “unlikely”. “These units are very likely to be deployed in Donbass,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the agency, told reporters Kyiv Post. The capital is too well defended. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin I have also made a firm commitment to “capturing the territories around Donetsk and Luhansk by March”. In the fighting around cities like Bachmut and Wuhledar, Russia had recently suffered heavy losses.

Ukraine war: memories of the offensive on Kiev are awakened

In addition, Yusov is certain that people in the Kremlin still remember the beginnings of the Ukraine war a good year ago. At that time Russia had pursued the plan to take the capital Kiev in three days, but the bitter resistance of the army and the population had failed.

The Kremlin had to give up the offensive on Kiev and since then has focused its attacks primarily on the contested areas in eastern Ukraine. (talk with agencies)