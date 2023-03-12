Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Nail Akkoyun

Split

Kiev is reportedly planning a full-scale counteroffensive. They do not want to withdraw from Bachmut. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Kyiv plans major offensive : Bachmut is essential for a counterattack

plans : Bachmut is essential for a counterattack Help out of Germany : Foreign Minister Kuleba calls for more artillery ammunition

out of : Foreign Minister Kuleba calls for more artillery ammunition Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from March 12, 11:25 a.m.: The Ukrainian military repulsed more than 92 Russian attacks in five areas on Saturday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said at its morning briefing Kyiv Independent reported. According to the General Staff report, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on offensives towards Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyvka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Kuleba doesn’t want to know anything about Bachmut’s withdrawal

Update from March 12, 09:45: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has declared himself to be fighting for Bakhmut and that the small town is not to be given up: “If we were to withdraw from Bakhmut, what would that change? Russia would capture Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate.”

When asked how long Ukraine’s armed forces could hold out, he declined a specific answer, comparing them to people defending their home from an intruder who is trying to kill them and take everything they own.

Ukrainian soldiers operate a Pion firing system near the Bakhmut front. (Archive photo) © Madeleine Kelly/Imago

War in Ukraine: Kiev is apparently preparing a counter-offensive

Update from March 12, 08:25: The Ukrainian military is apparently preparing for an impending counter-offensive. A senior commander said the continued defense of Bakhmut in the face of fierce and sustained Russian attacks was necessary to “buy time” for this push, as the Guardians reported.

War in Ukraine: Foreign Minister Kuleba calls for more ammunition from Germany

Update from March 12, 06:15: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, is demanding that Germany deliver more ammunition as soon as possible. “Germany could really help more with the ammunition. With artillery ammunition,” said the minister. It is very urgent. Wagner boss Yevgeny Progishin had recently repeatedly complained about a lack of ammunition and demanded more from the Kremlin.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj condemns “brutal terrorist attacks” by Russia

Update from March 11, 9:45 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced new “brutal terrorist attacks” by Russia against towns and cities in the country. These attacks are happening day and night, said Selenskyj in his video message distributed every evening in Kiev on Saturday. “Missiles and artillery, drones and mortars – the evil state uses a variety of weapons with the sole purpose of destroying life and leaving nothing human behind,” Zelenskyy said. Russia has “become synonymous with terror and will set an example of defeat and just punishment for its terror. The Kremlin cannot stop the punishment.”

Ukraine War: More than 152,000 residential buildings destroyed

Update from March 11, 7:30 p.m.: According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Russia has bombed Ukraine more than 40,500 times since the invasion began last February. The shelling has destroyed more than 152,000 residential buildings since the beginning of the war, Klymenko said loudly Euromaidan. In addition, almost 66,300 criminal proceedings have been registered for war crimes committed by Russian armed forces.

Update from March 11, 5:40 p.m.: Ukraine’s spring counter-offensive is apparently “not far away”. This follows from the words of the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi stressed on his Telegram channel that the soldiers of Ukraine need to buy time to continue holding Bakhmut. The top priority now is to increase military reserves before a counterattack can be launched: “It is necessary to gain time to gather reserves and launch a counteroffensive that is not far away,” said Syrskyi. With regard to the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s defenses in Bakhmut, the colonel general spoke of a “proper rebuff”.

Update from March 11, 3:38 p.m.: According to their boss, the troops of the Russian mercenary group Wagner are near the center of the heavily contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. “This is the building of the city administration, this is the center of the city,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on Telegram on Saturday.

Ukraine War: Russia launches furious attacks on Kherson

Update from March 11, 1:19 p.m.: According to the local authorities, at least three people were killed and two others injured in a Russian attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. The attack happened on a road connecting Kherson and Mykolayiv, the head of the regional military administration, Olexander Prokudin, said on Saturday in the online service Telegram. The rescue operation on site is still ongoing.

War in Ukraine: Russia has almost completely taken East Bakhmut

Update from March 11, 11:05 a.m.: According to British military experts, most of the eastern part of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is now under the control of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. The river Bakhmutka, which flows through the city center, is now the front line, the British Ministry of Defense said in a report on Saturday.

War in Ukraine: Kiev reveals details of counteroffensive

Update from March 11, 08:55: Ukraine has published plans for its counter-offensive in the war against Russia. “We are in no hurry, we will reorganize in the next two months. We will tire the Russians in Bakhmut and then focus on other areas,” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said La Stampa.

Ukraine war: will there soon be fighter jet help from Norway?

First report from March 11th: KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Norway as a special European ally in terms of military assistance ahead of the spring offensive against Russia’s war of aggression. Norway is setting an example by supporting the fight with $7 billion over the next five years, Zelenskyy said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Friday evening (March 10) after a meeting with Oslo’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram . He went on to say that other countries should take Norway as an example.

Minister Gram said that Norway respects Ukraine’s defense struggle and the victims. Norway will support the country for as long as necessary. Thanks to Norway, Ukraine has expanded its air defense, artillery and other areas, Zelenskyy said. Steps had been discussed to make Ukraine’s defense offensive this spring a success.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyj praises Norway – Leopard tanks for Kiev

The possibility of training pilots on Western fighter jets was also discussed with Norway, said Zelenskyj. Ukraine calls for fighter jets as an urgent requirement to defeat Russia. So far, however, there has been no fighter jet commitment. Russia warns against such a delivery because, according to Moscow, this means that the NATO countries are directly involved in the war.

The Scandinavian NATO country Norway will provide Ukraine with eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks. There are also up to four escort vehicles and funds for ammunition and spare parts. Germany, for example, wants to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. At the beginning of February, Norway also announced that it would procure 54 new Leopard tanks from the German armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, with an option for a further 18. (nak/dpa)