During the Ukraine war, the situation in Bakhmut deteriorated more and more. Russia wants to “react appropriately” to a possible delivery of British missiles. The news ticker.

achievements in Bachmut : Ukraine makes territorial gains in hard-fought city.

: Ukraine makes territorial gains in hard-fought city. president Zelenskyj : Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war still needs time.

: Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war still needs time. Offensive at Bachmut: Wagner boss Prigozhin warns Russia and fears encirclement.

Update from May 11th 9:40 p.m.: The Ukraine seems to be successful in the fight for Bakhmut – and is thus also causing unrest in Russia. State television is extremely concerned about news that Ukrainian forces have achieved success in Soledar, north of Bakhmut. One now fears the encirclement of the Russian troops in the city. Russian military blogger Yevgeny Poddubny wrote on Telegram.

Update from May 11, 8:03 p.m.: Kiev can probably already rely on new fighter jets from the West. According to the Polish EU embassy, ​​14 MiG-29 aircraft have already reached Ukraine. This was announced by the diplomatic department via Twitter. In total, Poland provided 325 tanks to fight Russia – more than any other country in the EU.

Russia continues missile attacks

Update from May 11, 5:50 p.m.: Russia apparently attacked the city of Toretsk during the Ukraine war. According to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rockets fell in the city in eastern Ukraine. At least six civilians were injured, a spokesman for Ukraine said via Telegram.

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains fiercely contested in the war with Russia. © Libkos/dpa

Update from May 11, 5:10 p.m.: Negotiations in the Ukraine war between Turkey and Russia continue in Istanbul. Both sides are hoping for another extension of the grain agreement, which was first agreed in July 2022.

Ukraine apparently achieves successes in the fight for Bakhmut

Update from May 11, 4:19 p.m.: Videos show Ukrainian soldiers in combat, apparently very close to Bakhmut. They are distributed by the third brigade of the Ukrainian army. reported about it n-tv. The pictures are intended to show how the 72nd Brigade of the Russian army is forced to flee. “Unfortunately, they haven’t destroyed the entire brigade yet. Two companies were badly damaged,” said Sergji Cherewatji, spokesman for the eastern force, in the video.

Increased Russian attacks on Bakhmut were previously reported from Moscow. “Assault detachments in the Donetsk region continue their attacks in the western part of the city of Artemovsk (Soviet name of Bakhmut). The airborne troops supported them and pinned the units of the Ukrainian armed forces on the flanks,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

Update from May 11, 1:57 p.m.: According to the Presidential Office in Moscow, the Russian military will “react appropriately” to a possible delivery of British cruise missiles to Ukraine. This explains spokesman Dmitri Peskow according to the World to a related question to a CNNReport that Britain has supplied several long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defense has declined to comment on the report.

London delivers new missiles to Kiev – annexed Crimea within reach

Update from May 11, 12:30 p.m.: Britain has delivered longer-range missiles to Ukraine as announced, according to a CNN report. The missiles of the “Storm Shadow” type could reach targets in the Crimea annexed by Russia, the US broadcaster reported on Thursday (May 11). The British Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on request and referred to a planned statement in Parliament later in the day. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

The air-launched missiles, jointly developed by Britain and France, have a range of more than 250 kilometers, according to CNN. A senior US military also called the weapon a “game changer” in view of the planned major Ukrainian offensive. A Western government official told the broadcaster that Ukraine had assured Britain that StormShadow to be used only within their own internationally recognized territory and not against targets in Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj on the counter-offensive: “We need a little more time”

Update from May 11, 11:15 a.m.: In an interview with several media outlets, including the BBCUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country needed more time to prepare for the much-anticipated counter-offensive in the spring.

“We can move forward and be successful. But we would lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we have to wait and see. We need a little more time,” says Zelenskyj. He further stressed that the army has combat brigades that are ready, but it still lacks the promised armored vehicles, which are slow to arrive.

Ukraine War: Drone hits Russian tank farm

Update from May 11, 10:15 a.m.: According to official information, a fuel depot and an administration building were attacked with drones in the Russian border region not far from Ukraine. The drone dropped an explosive device over the camp, partially damaging an oil tank, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomas wrote on Telegram on Thursday (May 11). He did not provide any further information about the building.

In social networks it was said that it should have been a military site. In both cases, nobody was injured. Bogomas blamed Ukraine for the attacks, but there was initially no reaction from there.

Ukraine war: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks of “difficult military operation”

Update from May 11, 8:55 a.m.: The Russian military operation against Ukraine is “very difficult” but will continue, the news agency quoted as saying mug Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Bosnian TV channel on Wednesday (May 10).

Russia has managed to severely damage the Ukrainian military apparatus and this work is continuing, he added in a lengthy interview, in which he repeated many of the arguments put forward by Moscow on the conflict. “The special military operation continues. This is a very difficult operation and, of course, certain goals have been achieved in a year,” Peskov said.

Ukraine War: Russian troops pushed back at Bakhmut

First report: Kiev – According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army pushed back the Russian troops in places near Bakhmut. “We are conducting effective counterattacks there,” Ukrainian army commander Olexander Syrskyj said on Telegram on Wednesday evening. On some front sections of the city in eastern Ukraine, which has been heavily fought over for months, Russian troops have retreated by up to two kilometers.

According to Syrskyj’s description, the Wagner combat units deployed at Bachmut were replaced in some sections by regular Russian army units. These less well-trained units have now been defeated, said Syrskyj. However, the battle for Bakhmut continues.

The information provided by the Ukrainian military about their successes could not initially be independently verified.

War in Ukraine: Mercenary chief Prigozhin fears encirclement near Bakhmut

The head of the Wagner mercenary unit fears that his unit will be encircled in the battle for Bachmut. “Due to the lack of ammunition, the “meat grinder” now threatens to rotate in the opposite direction,” Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening. Due to high losses, Wagner had to leave flank protection to regular units of the Russian army, which, according to reports from the Ukrainian military, were clearly pushed back. “There is now a serious danger of Wagner being encircled by the collapse of the flanks,” wrote Prigozhin. “And the flanks are already cracked and crumbling.”

Ukraine has been resisting a Russian invasion for over 14 months. The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which is held by Ukrainian troops, has been a focus of hostilities for months. A major counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army has been expected for weeks.

Ukraine War: Russians loot industrial zones near Zaporizhia

Parallel to the evacuation of the civilian population in the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine, which they control, the Russian occupiers have also started looting and dismantling in the industrial zones there, according to information from Kiev. In Enerhodar, all the city’s medical facilities were completely looted, the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report. All of the medical equipment was taken to Simferopol on the Crimean Peninsula, which was also occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014. Again, this information could not be independently verified.

Some time ago, in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture occupied territories, the Russian occupation authorities began evacuating civilians south of the area surrounding the occupation forces-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

War in Ukraine: Czech Republic delivers two anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

The Czech Republic surrendered two Soviet 2K12 Kub anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. The delivery includes a “relatively large number of missiles,” said Czech President Petr Pavel. Ukraine can use this technology immediately because its soldiers are familiar with it. The system can, for example, protect armored formations against attacks from the air. As a further possibility, the ex-general brought up considerations to provide Kiev with light Aero L-159 fighter jets.

Zelenskyy: Russian tyranny will not prevail anywhere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his compatriots that he would drive the Russian occupiers completely out of the country with foreign support. “We will not surrender a single piece of our country to the enemy – tyranny will not reign anywhere,” said Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on Wednesday. “Let’s not forget that every day the occupier is on our land is a temptation for him to believe that he will succeed,” said Zelenskyy. “He won’t succeed! We must bring back freedom, security and Europe to the whole Ukrainian land.”

The reconstruction of the war-torn country is already being prepared with foreign aid, said Zelenskyj – from business and industry to armaments, energy, infrastructure and education to social and health care. “Now, in May, we will finalize the specific points of these state programs, and in June we will work on our plans with our (foreign) partners,” said Zelenskyy. “Here, in Ukraine, the world will see what Europe is capable of.” (with agency material)