According to a CNN report, the Ukrainian side also wants to present the US government with a list of potential targets in Russia. The aim is to “concretely convince the White House to lift restrictions on long-range weapons attacks on Russian territory,” CNN quoted a Ukrainian official as saying.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, is also expected to attend meetings in Washington. By striking Russian command posts, airfields, ammunition depots and barracks, Ukraine could fend off many attacks before they even begin. So far, the USA has limited the use of its weapons against Russia to fending off the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to struggle with the effects of the latest Russian air strikes. Power cuts have been extended in many parts of the country due to damage to the energy system. Kiev also reported that four reactor blocks had to be temporarily shut down due to fluctuating voltage in the grid. According to military sources, a new F-16 fighter jet from Ukraine crashed on Monday while fending off the largest Russian air strike to date; the Ukrainian pilot, who was trained in the USA, was killed. On Friday night, Russian combat drones attacked Ukraine again. Russia’s air defense claims to have shot down several Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. There were initially no details about possible damage or injuries.