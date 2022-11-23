Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) during his inaugural visit to Great Britain. (Archive image) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

British ex-Prime Minister Johnson massively criticized Germany in an interview on the Ukraine war. For economic reasons, they hoped for a quick defeat.

Lisbon/London – What was happening in the backrooms of international politics when Russian President Vladimir Putin decided on February 24, 2022 to have his troops invade Ukraine? One thing is clear: Hardly anyone expected that Ukraine had been successfully defending itself against a Russian conquest for almost nine months. Initially, the much smaller neighboring country was given little chance against the huge Russia with its vastly superior army.

Boris Johnson, until recently British Prime Minister, has now in an interview with the Portuguese offshoot of the US broadcaster CNN made serious accusations against Germany regarding the first days of the Ukraine war. According to him, the German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) would initially have preferred a quick Ukrainian defeat to a long-lasting conflict.

The ex-prime minister said that Western countries’ attitudes diverged widely when Putin massed nearly a hundred thousand troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border just before the invasion. “This thing was a huge shock,” Johnson recalled. “We could see the Russian battalion troops piling up, but different countries had very different perspectives.”

Ukraine war: German government counted on quick defeat of Ukraine

At the time, the German traffic light coalition thought that if the catastrophe of war struck, it would be better “if the whole thing was over quickly and Ukraine collapsed,” claims Johnson. The background to this opinion was “all possible economic reasons”. He himself perceived this as “a disastrous view”: “But I can understand why you thought and felt that way.”

France does not come off well in the interview either: Johnson claims that French President Emmanuel Macron denied a possible war up to the last moment. In another CNN report It says that French intelligence chief Eric Vidaud was asked to vacate his post for failing to anticipate the Russian invasion.

Johnson also criticized Italy’s former attitude to the Ukraine war

Johnson also criticized Italy’s initial reaction to Putin’s invasion. The government, then still under Mario Draghi, “simply said” that they could not support “our position” because they were “massively” dependent on Russian hydrocarbons.

The scandalous British ex-prime minister also emphasized that after this first phase, the EU countries stood closely by Ukraine’s side and always gave her reliable support. (smu)