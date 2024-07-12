„Ich konnte nicht raus zur Toilette, ich konnte nicht den Hund füttern, kein Holz holen und nicht schlafen.“ Dann schlug im Nachbarhaus eine Bombe ein, die Druckwelle hob auch ihre Eingangstür aus den Angeln, zerstörte alle Fenster, das halbe Dach flog weg, der Schornstein fiel ein und beschädigte den Herd. 20 Jahre lang habe sie das alte Häuschen umgebaut, sagt die einstige Kindergärtnerin. „Das hat viel Geld gekostet, und jetzt ist alles hin.“

Auch zwei Jahre nach der Befreiung bleibt Isjum zerstört

Isjum ist eine Kleinstadt im Osten der Ukraine, die vor dem russischen Überfall gut 40.000 Einwohner hatte. Viele Menschen flohen vor und während der wochenlangen Bombardements; wer blieb, war in ständiger Lebensgefahr.

Einmal, als etwas ruhiger schien, traute sich Zigankowa nach draußen in ihren kleinen Garten, von dem sie sich hauptsächlich ernährt. Da hörte sie Flugzeuge kommen und flüchtete unter einen Kirschbaum. Kurz darauf krachte es, Splitter flogen. „Die hätten mich umbringen können“, erzählt sie. Eine Nachbarin, die sich in einen zehn Meter entfernten Unterstand flüchten wollte, habe es nicht geschafft. Ein anderer Nachbar, der vor seinem Haus auf einer Bank rauchte, wurde von Glassplittern in Kopf und Brust getroffen, auch er sei sofort tot gewesen. Sie hat diese Geschichten schon oft erzählt, jedes Mal kommen ihr dabei die Tränen.

Sechs Monate lang hielten die russischen Truppen Isjum besetzt, bevor die ukrainische Armee die Stadt im September 2022 befreite. Auch zwei Jahre später sind die Zerstörungen nicht zu über­sehen. Ganze Straßenzüge wurden dem Erd­boden gleichgemacht, Häuser sind ausgebrannt, Kioske vom Bombensplittern perforiert.

In der Straße des 1. Mai, gut 200 Meter Luftlinie von Zigankowas Haus, schlug am 9. März 2022 eine 500 Kilogramm schwere Fliegerbombe in einen fünfstöckigen Wohnblock ein und bohrte sich bis in den Keller. Alle Bewohner, die dort Schutz gesucht hatten, starben. 54 Menschen kamen bei diesem Angriff ums Leben. Die Reste des Blocks ragen wie Stümpfe in den Himmel. Vor dem einstigen Hauseingang erinnern Kerzen, Blumen und Fotos an die getöteten Kinder, Männer und Frauen.

Destructive power of an aerial bomb: A total of 54 people were killed in an attack on this apartment block in Isjum Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Not all residents have returned to Izyum, but life has returned to the center. People are shopping, children are getting ice cream from the market stall, workers are repairing power lines. There are also a lot of military personnel to be seen; the city is now a transit point to the front in the southeast, a good 35 kilometers away. And reconstruction has begun. Many houses are still only loosely secured with blue plastic tarpaulins on the roof.

This is also the case for Kataryna Zigankowa. The authorities have promised to help with repairs, but apart from some building materials and wood for heating, nothing has arrived. She even understands this, as the war is still going on. Nevertheless, she would hardly survive another winter in a broken house.

Irina Pazyura knows many such cases. The young woman is part of the aid organization “Eastern SOS,” which volunteers formed in 2014 to support people in the embattled Donbass. The initiative has now become a professional network that supports people affected by the war throughout Ukraine in a variety of ways, such as evacuating them from front-line areas, accommodating internally displaced people, or repairing and rebuilding destroyed houses.

The helpers step in practically everywhere where people are in need and the state is unable to act. As in Isjum. The aid organization has set up a “light repairs” program for these cases; they repair roofs, windows and doors. This usually only takes a few days, but is enough to make houses habitable again and fit for the winter. “We receive new requests every day,” says Pazjura. “We can hardly keep up.” They have already repaired 261 houses in the Kharkiv region alone, which includes Isjum, and a good hundred more are still on the list.

Volunteers rely on donations

“Eastern SOS” has set up a warehouse in a former supermarket on the outskirts of town. It looks like a hardware store, there are tools, foil, chipboard, bricks, but above all roof panels and plexiglass. Both are the materials they use most often. Roofs almost always need to be re-covered, and they use the plexiglass to replace broken window panes. “The material is easy to cut and has the advantage that it does not splinter,” explains Pazjura. “Because there is still shelling.” They have the cutting table in the warehouse and have already replaced thousands of panes with it. It is a temporary solution, yes, but a practical one, and hardly distinguishable from window glass. Kataryna Zigankowa’s windows have now also been repaired with it.

The help is free for the people. Most of those who have stayed have hardly anything left anyway. She will not move away, says Zigankowa. “I looked after the house during the war, and now I have to leave? There’s no point!” Her son and his wife fled to western Ukraine, her grandson lives in Kiev, but she does not want to be a burden to them. “Besides, I can’t manage a trip like that anymore.”

Pazjura says that this is also something she experiences frequently. Many people’s wages and pensions are low, and paying rent in a foreign place or even finding an apartment is beyond their imagination and possibilities. Many have never been far from their village or town in their entire lives. They simply want to stay in their house and their surroundings.

Quick solutions are needed: Reconstruction in Isjum Stefan Locke

The organization pays for materials and craftsmen with the help of donations that come from many countries, for example from Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe, the aid organization of the Protestant Church in Germany. “We support organizations like Ost-SOS because they know best where help is needed,” says Andrji Waskowycz, head of the Diakonie office in Kiev. Many houses still need to be repaired before winter. And even then, the question is whether that will be enough, given that Russia is destroying energy and thermal power plants in Ukraine almost every day.

Meanwhile, the construction crew returns to the warehouse to get new materials. The van they have converted into a workshop has a Norwegian license plate. Almost all of the cars they drive are donated, says Pazjura. She is “very, very grateful” for that.

Privatization after 1991 was chaotic

The Ukrainian state is also not idle when it comes to reconstruction. In Posad-Pokrovske, fresh, bright yellow construction fences with the slogan “We build Ukraine” line the streets. The village is in the south of the country, near the city of Kherson. Computer animations from the state agency for reconstruction already show chic houses with red roofs and front gardens. It is the sharpest possible contrast to the reality behind the fences, where a sea of ​​destroyed buildings opens up. Although the Ukrainian army was able to liberate the village a few days after the Russian attack, it remained on the front line and thus under constant fire until the Russian forces withdrew from Kherson eight months later.

All of the 900 or so houses have either been destroyed or badly damaged, says Olexandr Milkin. The 30-year-old man comes from Kherson and is a lawyer. For the past year he has been in Possad-Pokrovske for a day every week on behalf of “Eastern SOS” to guide the residents through the jungle of Ukrainian reconstruction bureaucracy. Although the state has promised to rebuild the village, including the kindergarten, school and medical center, and to cover the full costs of private homes, the prerequisite is that the people can prove that they own property. “All documents must be correct,” says Milkin. The hurdle couldn’t be greater. “Practically every resident has problems with the papers.”

Broken infrastructure: temporary bridge between Izyum and Kharkiv Stefan Locke

In the Soviet Union, land registers were hardly kept and privatization after Ukrainian independence in 1991 was at times chaotic, according to Milkin. A land register was only introduced in 2010, but the authorities did not work “professionally and accurately”. In addition, documents were burned during shelling or lost while fleeing.

The lawyer has set up his office in the former police station. The roof has been patched up with tarpaulins and the walls inside are lined with plywood. In the room next door is the mayor’s temporary residence in the same setting. Shrapnel has torn deep holes in the facade. But at least there is electricity here. The temporary building has now become a kind of new town center, where people receive water in large canisters because the drinking water pipe has been destroyed. Many also come to exchange news.

Everyday life keeps people confident

Reconstruction aid is one of the big issues here. It is available to those who have registered their property in the central electronic register of Ukraine. So Milkin works with people to try to get the papers. Do they know anything else? Copies stored somewhere? A registration for a deceased relative? Anything could be important. The job requires a lot of empathy. Halyna Komorska has taken a seat in his office this afternoon. The 65-year-old woman seems composed as she tells her story. She left the village during the fighting, and when she returned, her house was devastated and without a roof, windows or doors.

Volunteers had patched up the roof, and she had paid for a few other repairs with the money the state paid her for the younger of her two sons, who died in the summer of 2022. He had been in the army since 2014. Komorska began to cry. Milkin knows her story, he shows the folder with the documents they had collected, and the electronic registration of the property was also successful. She had met all the requirements for help, even the application for reconstruction had already been approved. But so far nothing has happened. “No money is flowing,” says Milkin. And this despite the fact that relatives of the fallen should receive help first.

In the plywood office: Olexandr Milkin helps Halyna Komorska. Stefan Locke

But the woman is not complaining. “It’s because of the war,” she says. “The damned war.” Isn’t she worried that the reconstruction will be in vain and that the war could return? “I hope not,” she calls out calmly. “Absolutely not,” says her neighbor, who is sitting on the couch opposite. “The Dnipro protects us!” It is the river in the south behind which the Russian attackers retreated two years ago. Not all residents are so confident, however. Around 800 of the original 2,500 residents have returned, reports Larissa Sokolova. Some people are sorting things out from their places of refuge, others only want to come back when the war is over.

Sokolova is deputy mayor of Posad-Pokrovske and says with pride that her village is one of six model projects nationwide whose reconstruction is being funded by the state. The main condition: the village must be at least 30 kilometers from the front.

She does not doubt the future of her village for a second, after all 100 children have already returned. They are receiving online lessons until the school is rebuilt. “Rebuild better than before” is the slogan, even if there is little evidence of this so far. “If the war were over, everything would go faster,” says Sokolova. “We should first build lots of ammunition factories and shoot at Russia so that they realize what this means.” She still cannot believe that Russia is waging this war, she says. She did not believe it until it began.

“Everything will be fine if we win,” calls a resident in an apron who has come by to fetch water. Her house is also completely destroyed. “We live in a shed,” she says casually. After all, they have jobs, her husband as a night watchman in a supermarket and she as a geriatric nurse. “We should really enjoy every day now as if it were the last.” Instead, after work, she goes into the garden like she used to, picking strawberries and processing them. “I don’t have a house anymore, but I make jam,” she says, raising her eyebrows and laughing.