Ukraine, Putin’s double game. Denials of the UN and advanced ships

There war in Ukraine gets closer every day. Despite the constant denials of the Russiathe facts speak for themselves and indicate a Putin determined to advance with his troops, not only by land with tanks but also by sea. The restlessness – we read in the Messenger – also spread yesterday to Italywith news of a fleet of Russian boats who were going through the channel of Sicily. Our Defense Staff then specified that it was not a violation of national sovereignty. NATO has been following the navigation of the naval group since its departure, which took place in mid-January from the ports of Severomorsk (Northern Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet), and will continue to monitor its transit. “This is megaphone diplomacy, you have no proof. You have built a non-existent crisiswith the purpose of inserting a wedge into the relations between Russia and Ukraine“.

The Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia – continues the Messenger – left to attack the use and of Bornas expected at the meeting of UN Security Council which was held yesterday in New York. His US colleague Linda Thomas-Greenfield replied that it is time for Russia to debate in public the threat it created in the last six weeks, and asked the other 13 councilors, “How would you feel if you had 100,000 foreign soldiers camped at the borders of your countries? If we get to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, none of you will be able to say that you weren’t warned ». Instead, the Russians left the classroom accusing the Atlantic allies of creating an atmosphere of panic not necessary, and they quoted the Ukrainian premier Zelenskiwho asked the administration Biden to tone down the rhetoric.

