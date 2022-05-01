Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Germany has agreed to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine. Russian state television spoke of a return to fascism and threatened nuclear weapons.

Moscow – In a talk show on Russian state television, a guest showed how Russian nuclear weapons could allegedly reach Berlin within 106 seconds. Russian state television served as a propaganda medium for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin long before the Ukraine conflict escalated. As Daily Beast– Columnist Julia Davis reported Germany was also attested a return to National Socialist ideology. The journalist works for the US media platform, specializes in analyzing the Russian media landscape and is the founder of “Russian Media Monitor”.

Ukraine war: nuclear weapons should be able to hit Berlin in 106 seconds

On the state news channel Rossija 1, a talk show guest Germany spoke of the use of nuclear weapons, according to “Russian Media Monitor”. A graphic on the show showed how Russian missiles armed with nuclear warheads could reach Berlin within 106 seconds. This is proven by the video material made available and transcribed by “Russian Media Monitor”.

“You have to look at this picture. Count the seconds! Can they do that? “It says in the video. The talk show guest also said: “You don’t understand it any other way!”

Ukraine war: Russia’s new ICBM can reportedly reach targets worldwide

Recently, in the midst of the Ukraine war, Russia tested a new ICBM. It is a Sarmat missile, known to NATO under the code name SS-X-30 Satan 2. The Russian missile is the world’s largest ICBM. Compared to the mirror one expert said: “You could basically send a rocket like that to the moon.”

The missile, which is due to be delivered to the Russian nuclear forces as early as this fall, can also carry hypersonic weapons. These are characterized by their speed and maneuverability. According to the German Press Agency, Vladimir Putin said about the rocket: The weapon forces “those to think who try to threaten our country with hard-nosed, aggressive rhetoric.” It is said to be able to aim at targets worldwide.

War in Ukraine: On Russian state television, Germany is attested the “reincarnation of fascism”.

After long discussions and great pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany also decided to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine. The Russian state television reacted with insinuations towards Germany.

In a tweet, the columnist of the Daily Beast as follows: “Another report from the insane asylum of Russian state television: military expert claims that Germany’s willingness to deliver 88 tanks to Ukraine definitively proves that it has “chosen the path of neo-Nazism” based on nothing more than numerology, which they are associated with Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” In right-wing extremist circles, the number is considered a synonym for “Heil Hitler”, since the “H” is the eighth letter in the alphabet. (lp/dpa)