Hungary: “Borrell’s madness must be stopped, no more weapons to Ukraine”

“Crazy proposals from Brussels regarding both Ukraine and the Middle East. The dangerous fury of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs must be stopped.” This was written on Facebook by the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto.We do not want more weapons in Ukraine, we do not want more deaths, we do not want the escalation of the war, we do not even want the crisis to expand in the Middle East. Even today we stand for common sense and peace,” he adds.

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell called on the 27 countries of the bloc to withdraw restrictions on Ukraine’s attacks against Russian territory. “Restrictions on the use of weapons should be completely abolished for Ukraine’s self-defense,” he said ahead of the meeting of European Union foreign ministers, where Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to participate.

Kiev: “Russian attacks on energy infrastructure are used by Putin to threaten the world with a nuclear catastrophe”