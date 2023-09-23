New sanctions against Moscow are unnecessary, because “they cause more damage to Europe than to Russia”. This is the opinion expressed by the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, in an interview with Tass after meeting his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, during which he spoke also the issue of supplies of Ukrainian wheat to Central European countries.

“If Ukrainian wheat starts to spread to Central European countries, it will definitely destroy agricultural markets” in that region. “Not to mention our farmers, who we obviously need to protect,” Szijjarto said. Who then reiterated Budapest’s willingness to guarantee the free transit of Ukrainian wheat through its territory, because this was what was foreseen by the ‘solidarity’ agreements with Kiev.

“As I understand it, Ukraine would prefer to distribute grain in Central Europe, but the original agreement did not concern this”, underlined the Hungarian minister, according to whom the agreement implied “the authorization for transit, and not for bilateral trade”.

Finally, Szijjarto recalled that Hungary’s energy resources “depend to a large extent on supplies from Russia” and that Moscow guaranteed the continuation of oil and gas supplies to the country during the meeting with Lavrov in New York. A theme that will be at the center of Russian Energy Week, which will be held in Moscow in mid-October, and which will be attended by Szijjarto himself, who, according to Tass, already has a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on his agenda .