The outcome of the war in Ukraine is still uncertain, but it is becoming clear that it will not be ended by the collapse of the Putin regime. The Russian economy remains stable; the combination of repression, propaganda and the passivity of the population means that there are no major protests; and there are no dividing lines among the elites either. For Europe and Germany, this means that they must prepare for longer coexistence with an authoritarian Russia.
