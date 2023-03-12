Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun, and Christian Stör

So far, rich Russian families have mostly been spared the losses. The Wagner Group is looking for new recruits. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Wagner group : For Russia Wagner boss Prigoschin should now also recruit mentally ill people

: For Russia Wagner boss Prigoschin should now also recruit mentally ill people Russia losses at a glance: More than 150,000 Russian soldiers are said to be in Ukraine war to have fallen.

at a glance: More than 150,000 Russian soldiers are said to be in Ukraine war to have fallen. Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on the losses of the armies involved comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from March 12, 09:35: The impact of the heavy casualties the Russian army continues to suffer varies widely across regions of Russia, the UK MoD said in its latest intelligence report. In relation to their population, the wealthiest cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg have remained relatively unscathed – this is particularly true for the families of Russia’s elite.

In many eastern regions, the death rate relative to population is likely more than 30 times that of Moscow, it said. In some regions, ethnic minorities are most affected: in Astrakhan, the Kazakh and Tatar minorities account for around 75 percent of the victims.

Russian soldiers in the annexed and still contested Luhansk.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner group to recruit mentally ill people

Update from March 12, 06:24: The paramilitary Wagner group is said to have suffered very high losses in the battle for Bachmut. According to various media reports, chief Yevgeny Prigozhin actually sacrificed his soldiers in order to make progress. Because of the high casualties, Prigozhin is said to have started recruiting mentally ill people to be used at the front in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Russia faces heavy casualties if captured by Bakhmut

Update from March 11, 10:35 p.m.: In a new video appeal, Russian reservists in the war zone in eastern Ukraine have complained about grievances in the troops and called on Vladimir Putin for help. “We know that we are not the only ones who make such a request,” said a hooded spokesman in the video message recorded on Saturday and distributed on the Telegram news channel. Putin should not take care of the situation on paper, but on the ground, he demands. Putin has not yet visited the troops in the combat zone. The Russian spokesman complained of a lack of equipment and a lack of leadership by the commanders.

Russia suffers heavy casualties at the Battle of Bakhmut

Update from March 11, 9:00 p.m.: The battle for Bakhmut is associated with high losses on both sides. Recently, a Ukrainian soldier complained in a post on the internet broadcaster Hromadske that the Ukrainian losses were immense. The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Olexander Syrskyj, then justified the continued defense with strategic reasons. In the battle for Bakhmut, the Russian mercenary troop Wagner lost its most combat-capable units.

Now the Ukrainian colonel Serhii Cherevatyi has given figures on national television. Accordingly, 221 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed and 314 wounded during the day. “On that day, enemy groups in the Bakhmut sector of the front fired 157 times with various types of artillery … 53 battles took place, 16 times Bakhmut was shelled alone, 23 battles took place in the area of ​​the city itself.”

Update from March 11, 6:35 p.m.: Fighters from a special unit of Ukraine’s internal intelligence service (SBU) have again destroyed a Russian main battle tank using an FPV drone. The General Staff provided the video recordings of the action on Facebook in the net. According to Ukrainian data, Russia has lost more than 3,400 tanks in the Ukraine war so far. In addition, around 158,000 Russian soldiers are said to have died in combat. (see update from 7.20 a.m.).

Update from March 11, 3:39 p.m.: According to its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary group Wagner needs 10,000 tons of ammunition per month for the battle for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. In a video released on Saturday, Prigozhin emphatically demanded the delivery of artillery shells and cartridges.

Russia faces heavy losses if they capture Bakhmut

Update from March 11, 1:24 p.m.: Russia has made progress on Bakhmuts, a key target of Moscow’s months-long campaign in eastern Ukraine. However, this has led to high losses. According to Great Britain, the Kremlin would have to reckon with further heavy losses in the event of a conquest.

Photo from March 8: two defenders near Bakhmut with howitzers

Russia with further losses in the Ukraine war

Update from March 11, 11:08 am: Compared to the previous day, Russia has not only lost soldiers and tanks. Ukraine was also able to destroy 20 armored fighting vehicles, eight artillery systems and one drone. This emerges from the daily situation report of the Ukrainian general staff.

Russian losses in Ukraine war: Over 1000 soldiers dead

Update from March 11, 7:20 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian casualties. Among other things, the Russian army is said to have lost over 1,000 soldiers and ten tanks – but this information can usually not be checked independently at first.

Soldiers: 158,000 (+1100)

158,000 (+1100) planes: 304

304 Helicopter: 289

289 Tank: 3,458 (+10)

3,458 (+10) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,762 (+20)

6,762 (+20) Artillery Systems: 2,483 (+8)

2,483 (+8) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 257 (+1)

257 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 491

491 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,344 (+7)

5,344 (+7) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,108 (+1)

2,108 (+1) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 11

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Attacks on Bakhmut repulsed for the time being

Update from March 10, 7:20 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they have repelled Russia’s attacks on the city of Bakhmut for the time being. Russian troops were also repulsed in the nearby village of Ivankivske. In addition, enemy positions along the front line were fired upon with their own artillery. This was announced by the army general staff in a message on Facebook.

Prigozhin concerned: Russia with supply problems in the Ukraine war

Update from March 10, 6:12 p.m.: The high losses and the lack of supplies for the Russian army in the Ukraine war also concern Yevgeny Prigozhin. The boss of Mercenary Group “Wagner” said in a statement on Telegram: “I’m not only worried about the ammunition and hunger for cartridges for the private military company Wagner, but for all departments of the Russian army.”

Update from March 10, 5:12 p.m.: Both Great Britain and France want to support Ukraine by training their soldiers in the fight against Russia. This was announced by the heads of government of both countries, Rishi Sunak and Emannuel Macron, at a joint press conference. “We have already agreed to train Ukrainian marines to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield and win the war,” Sunak said during a meeting in Paris.

Hardly any missiles left: Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war

First report from March 10th: Kiev – Russia is said to have lost around 20 of its troops in the Ukraine war Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles have used. This is based on statements by Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. “According to information from our intelligence services, they have just over 50 such missiles in total,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. The air defense also managed to shoot down at least six such hypersonic missiles during the course of the war. “So you don’t have many left,” the spokesman concluded.

During the night of Friday (March 10), Russia launched another large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine. Western observers see this primarily as Moscow’s desperate attempt to compensate for its own high losses in the trench warfare surrounding Bakhmut.

Russia’s losses: Moscow is running out of missiles in the Ukraine war

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, described the missile attack as a “massive retaliatory strike” and as a reaction to the Bryansk incident. In the Russian city, partisans had carried out attacks on Russian military facilities. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin had described the incidents as “terrorist attacks”. A total of 81 rockets are said to have been fired at Ukraine that night alone. 34 of them were shot down by their own air defenses, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

There is no question that Russia has to accept significantly higher losses in the Ukraine war than initially calculated. But no one can say with certainty how high these losses really are. Moscow itself does not disclose any figures. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, more than 628,000 Russian soldiers have already been eliminated in the Ukraine war. 156,000 soldiers were killed, 470,000 wounded and more than a thousand are said to be in Ukrainian captivity. That would correspond to around 70 percent of the Russian armed forces as a whole.

The Western secret services and NATO do not assess Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war as dramatically. But thousands of dead Russian soldiers are also believed to have died in the West. The British secret service reports up to 60,000 fallen soldiers. (dil)