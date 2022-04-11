Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Split

The situation in the Ukraine war continues to deteriorate, both militarily and humanitarian: the news ticker on Monday.

of Russia * Offensive in the east of the Ukraine * : The Kremlin’s troops continue to plan a major offensive for the “liberation” of Donbass.

* * The Kremlin’s troops continue to plan a major offensive for the “liberation” of Donbass. Precarious humanitarian situation Ukraine war * : Hunger and suffering are rampant both in the besieged port city of Mariupol and in other Ukrainian cities.

* Hunger and suffering are rampant both in the besieged port city of Mariupol and in other Ukrainian cities. You can read all the latest developments on the Ukraine war here.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian government, nine new escape corridors are to be opened on Monday. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. These mainly relate to the evacuations in eastern Ukraine. Five of the nine corridors are located in the Luhansk region. A corridor is said to lead out of the occupied port city of Mariupol in the south.

+++ 11.25 a.m.: It was already reported on Sunday that another mass grave had been found west of Kyiv. It should be located in the village of Busowa. According to consistent Ukrainian media reports, the community leader gave new details on Monday morning. According to Taras Didytsch, signs of executions were found.

Ukraine War: Confusion surrounding Russian military convoy

+++ 11.15 a.m.: A new military convoy from the Russian army was sighted east of Kharkiv over the weekend. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed this. According to a report in the New York Times, the convoy consists of hundreds of vehicles. Accordingly, he should move in the direction of Isjum. The city near Kharkiv is the “hottest point” of the heavy fighting, Oleg Synegubov, head of the military administration in the Kharkiv region, told CNN. In the interview, he also said that a “large enemy military convoy moving towards Izyum” was destroyed. However, the satellite images do not confirm this. Regardless, this information cannot be verified.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the Russian Army’s military convoy. © Maxar Technologies/AFP

+++ 10.45 a.m.: Russia has reported the shooting down of several Ukrainian military planes. A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a total of 78 new military objects had been destroyed. This information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 10.15 a.m.: The Ukrainian army has apparently fended off Russian military attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is the result of an assessment by the British Ministry of Defence. It said Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery were destroyed. However, the shelling of the Russian army continues. The ministry explained that Russia relies on so-called unguided bombs, which massively increase the probability of “civilian casualties”.

+++ 10.00 a.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced that she intends to deliver “heavy weapons” to Ukraine. The country needs more military support quickly, she said on Monday morning before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. “Now is no time for excuses,” she added.

Ukraine war – What is currently important

First report from Monday, April 11th, 2022, 9.30 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – Day 45 in the Ukraine War: In eastern Ukraine, Russia continues to prepare for a major attack. At the weekend, for example, satellite images showing a kilometer-long tank convoy became public. In numerous cities, such as the port city of Mariupol in the south, which has been under siege for weeks, the humanitarian situation is getting worse and worse. An overview of what is currently important:

Britain’s military intelligence warns against using phosphorus munitions in Mariupol. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the morning situation report. The possibility of this has increased in recent days. According to the report, Russian troops have already done so in the Donetsk region. The use of such ammunition is considered particularly cruel, since burning phosphorus cannot be extinguished with water. Victims often die in agony from severe burns.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the morning situation report. The possibility of this has increased in recent days. According to the report, Russian troops have already done so in the Donetsk region. The use of such ammunition is considered particularly cruel, since burning phosphorus cannot be extinguished with water. Victims often die in agony from severe burns. The governor of Luhansk warns against the destruction of cities in Donbass. “The battle for Donbass will last several days, and during those days our cities could be completely destroyed,” said Serhiy Gajdaj. “We are preparing for their actions. We will respond to that,” he said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops dug new trenches along the front line to pro-Russian separatist areas – and blocked the roads with mines and anti-tank obstacles.

“The battle for Donbass will last several days, and during those days our cities could be completely destroyed,” said Serhiy Gajdaj. “We are preparing for their actions. We will respond to that,” he said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops dug new trenches along the front line to pro-Russian separatist areas – and blocked the roads with mines and anti-tank obstacles. The Bundeswehr is preparing an evacuation flight for injured people in Ukraine. An Airbus A310 is to fly from Cologne-Wahn to Rzeszow in south-eastern Poland and from there bring children and adults to Germany for treatment. Rzeszow is around 90 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is the first rescue flight of this kind.

An Airbus A310 is to fly from Cologne-Wahn to Rzeszow in south-eastern Poland and from there bring children and adults to Germany for treatment. Rzeszow is around 90 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is the first rescue flight of this kind. Ukraine estimates the war damage already incurred at around one trillion dollars. This was announced by Economics Minister Olexander Griban at a government meeting. According to Griban, the losses are “colossal”. “We have a lot of work to do on the reconstruction.”

This was announced by Economics Minister Olexander Griban at a government meeting. According to Griban, the losses are “colossal”. “We have a lot of work to do on the reconstruction.” Wladimir Putin* has also appointed a new supreme commander of its armed forces. He is known as the “Butcher of Syria”.*

(do) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.