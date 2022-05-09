Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz, Katja Thorwarth, and Daniel Dillmann

The situation in the Ukraine war continues to deteriorate, militarily and humanitarian: the news ticker on Monday.

+++ 10.00 a.m.: Russia’s heavy losses in the Ukraine war are piling up. According to an assessment by the British Ministry of Defence, the Russian army mainly has obsolete ammunition at its disposal. The precision-guided ammunition was “probably severely depleted,” according to the morning situation report. This is based on the assessment of the British secret service. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed the shortcomings of its large-scale precision strike capability. Russia has subjected Ukrainian cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardment, with no regard for civilian casualties,” the report said.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: In his “Victory Day” speech on May 9, Vladimir Putin proclaimed a new target for Russia in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Russia announces new hypersonic missiles

+++ 09.15 a.m.: According to Russia, it is working on a new generation of hypersonic missiles. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borissov told the Interfax news agency. According to Borisow, the new missiles can be used to attack from sea, land and air. Russia has a sufficient arsenal of high-precision missiles and ammunition to perform any task the armed forces are faced with, he added. Hypersonic missiles not only fly extremely fast and extremely high. They also remain maneuverable and are very difficult to intercept. Several weeks ago it became public that Russia had apparently used Putin’s “secret weapon” – a special hypersonic missile – on several occasions.

A Russian Air Force Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor loaded with a Kinzhal air-to-surface ballistic missile. © Pavel Golovkin/AP/dpa

Ukraine War: Russia sends new troops

+++ 08.45 a.m.: A Ukrainian military spokesman reports that Russia has deployed “battalion tactical groups”. Up to 19 BTGs would be deployed to Belgorod in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the main activity of the Russian Armed Forces is in the direction of Slobozhanske and Donetsk.

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyj warns of Russian attack on Kyiv

Update from Monday, May 9th, 6:50 a.m.: An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of a new attack by Russian troops on the capital Kyiv if the West does not speed up arms deliveries to his country. This could give Russia time to mobilize and launch another offensive on Kyiv and other cities in northern Ukraine, argued presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych in a video interview. Russia had withdrawn its troops from the Ukrainian capital after a failed attempt to take Kyiv, and is instead focusing on the east of the country. In view of the high losses, experts believe at least partial mobilization is possible, which the Kremlin has so far rejected.

Ukraine war: Russia deploys nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to Crimea

+++ 7.50 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia is currently concentrating its attacks on military airports in Ukraine. The aim is to limit the country’s air defense capacities. This is reported by Kyiv Independent, referring to a Facebook post by the Ukrainian General Staff.

Especially combat drones like that Bayraktar drone had recently inflicted heavy losses on the Russian troops. The Russian Air Force is therefore also stepping up its activities in the south-east of the country.

War in Ukraine: Russia moves troops to Crimea

+++ 3.30 p.m.: Russia is said to have started stationing missiles on the Crimean peninsula during the Ukraine war. This is reported by Radio Free Europe, citing satellite images from May 6th provided by Planet Labs. The Russian army mainly deploys S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Smerch multiple rocket launchers and Iskander missiles. These can also be equipped with nuclear warheads.

According to Radio Free Europe, the Russian army is said to have positioned the missiles in the north of the peninsula near the village of Filatovka. The village is about 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Russia has occupied the Crimean Peninsula since 2014.

Ukraine War: Russia withdraws around Kharkiv

+++ 12.45 p.m.: Ukrainian forces may soon push Russian troops out of Kharkiv artillery range, an assessment said as the battle in the Donbass region is entering a crucial phase. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukrainian forces had seized several settlements northeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city in the past 24 hours in an operation that had turned into a “successful, broader counteroffensive.”

It stated that Ukrainian forces were “predominantly retaking territory along a wide arc around Kharkiv, rather than concentrating on a narrow advance,” and this showed that they were capable of launching larger offensive operations than they had previously could.

Ukraine War: Russian warship wrecked in Black Sea

+++ 12.25 p.m.: According to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv, another Russian warship was wrecked near Snake Island in the Black Sea. On Snake Island, Ukrainian forces were decorated for heroism after repelling Russian demands for surrender.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement an armed drone destroyed a Serna-class landing craft and a missile defense system on the small island under Russian control.

Ukraine War: Ukrainian forces advance on Russian border

+++ 11.40 a.m.: According to The Kyiv Independent, the Institute for the Study of War informs that Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv Oblast will advance towards the Russian border in the coming days or weeks.

According to a recent report by the US think tank, the Ukrainian counter-offensive northeast of Kharkiv is making significant progress.

Ukraine: Russia’s war killed at least 225 children

+++ 10.15 a.m.: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports that Russia’s war has killed at least 225 children and injured 413.

The figures are expected to be higher as they do not include child casualties in the areas where fighting is ongoing and in the occupied territories, the attorney general’s office said.

Ukraine war: Russia is paying an estimated $900 million a day

+++ 09.25 a.m.: As Newsweek reports, Russia is spending an estimated $900 million a day on the war in Ukraine.

According to Sean Spoonts, editor-in-chief of SOFREP, a military news agency, Russia must pay soldiers fighting in Ukraine, supply them with missiles and repair lost or damaged military equipment.

Russia retreating in the Ukraine war – “There will be no People’s Republic of Kherson”

Update from Sunday, May 8th, 7:45 a.m.: The Ukrainian leadership is counting on recapturing the city of Cherson in the south of the country, which is occupied by Russian troops. “There will be no People’s Republic of Kherson,” said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Ukrainian radio. The area will be completely liberated, which will cost the lives of many Russian soldiers, Podoljak said in Kyiv on Saturday.

Ukraine War: Russia in retreat – Several locations recaptured

+++ 8.30 p.m.: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian troops have also liberated the town of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Ukrainian forces recaptured the towns of Oleksandrivka, Fedorivka, Ukrainka, Shestakovo, Peremoha and part of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in eastern Ukraine. This emerges from a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday (05/06/2022). There it says that “units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine” were able to regain “control” over said areas after an “offensive”.

Ukraine War: Fighting continues – Russia destroys bridges in retreat

+++ 9.33 a.m.: The army of Ukraine appears to be gaining territory in the north of the country. According to the military leadership, their own units managed to push back the attackers from Russia in the region around the city of Kharkiv. During their retreat, the Russian troops are said to have started blowing up bridges for the first time.

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyi government appeals to West

First report from Saturday, May 7th, 2022, 7:00 a.m.: Kyiv – After more than two months of war, concerns are growing in Ukraine that they will no longer be able to win the fight against Russia. The Government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy therefore appealed again to the West to support the country. “Russia is in no hurry to end this war,” Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Integration, told Politico. The further development of the war therefore depends heavily on the “military support” of Ukraine by the West.

At the same time, US President announced Joe Biden on the night of Saturday (May 7th) that it wants to equip Ukraine with state-of-the-art weapons in the war with Russia. The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon will buy laser-guided missiles and pass them directly to Ukraine. The latest generation of reconnaissance drones are also to follow Kyiv to be delivered. In addition, the US would provide artillery ammunition, radars and other equipment. According to the US State Department, the package of measures already approved for Ukraine amounts to 150 million dollars. With that they would have USA has delivered more than $3.8 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine since the start of the war.

Ukraine War: Bitter battle for Mariupol continues

In the Ukraine itself, the bitter fighting in the east of the country continued into the night on Saturday. Above all, the battle for Mariupol rages on. The center of the fighting is still the Azovstal Steel Works. The aim of the Russian troops is said to be to conquer the factory site, which is heavily fortified with bunkers and tunnels, by May 9th. In previous evacuations, only civilians, mostly women, children or the elderly, were allowed to leave the plant in the direction of Ukrainian-controlled areas. On Friday, according to Kiev, there were 50 people. On Saturday there should be another escape option. “We are also working on diplomatic options to save our military, which still remains on Azovstal,” Zelenskyy said.

War in Ukraine: UN demands opening of Odessa port

In the middle of the Ukraine war, the United Nations campaigned for the reopening of the port of Odessa on Saturday night. The UN World Food Program said in a statement “mountains” of wheat are rotting in Ukraine because they cannot be exported due to the war with Russia. “Ukraine’s grain silos are full. At the same time, 44 million people around the world are starving to death,” the statement said. (dil/ktho/tu with AFP/dpa)