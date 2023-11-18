Home page politics

Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting for supremacy on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Can Kiev capitalize on the advance? The news ticker.

Ukrainian troops advance on the Dnipro: Heavy fighting in Kherson

“I thank them for their strength”: President Volodymyr Zelensky honors Ukrainian soldiers

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – For months, the Dnipro River formed the front line between Russian forces and the Ukrainian army in the Ukrainian war. As a result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region, the Russian military withdrew to the east bank of the river to hold its position there. The Dnipro, which is also considered a natural barrier, slowed the advance of the Ukrainian troops.

A group of Ukrainian marines sit in a boat in the Dnipro on the front line. © Alex Babenko/dpa

Ukraine News: Kiev succeeds in important advance – heavy fighting in Kherson

But the military leadership in Kyiv achieved a small coup this week. Surprisingly, Ukrainian soldiers managed to cross the river and advance to the east bank. In the best case scenario, the Ukrainian armed forces could now use their success to establish bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and thus advance further east. However, the soldiers encounter bitter resistance.

However, one of the main tasks is to push the Russian troops back as far as possible from the banks of the Dnipro in order to stop the constant Russian attacks on the civilian population across the river. “The further the Russian artillery is from Kherson, the better,” the Ukrainian General Staff wrote in a message on Telegram on Friday. However, there are currently heavy fighting on the east bank of the river.

Ukraine News: Ukrainian troops cross Dnipro – Zelensky praises soldiers

Further tasks of the troops crossing the river were to “carry out diversionary maneuvers, raids and reconnaissance operations”. Among other things, the Russian military’s supply routes and artillery positions were to be scouted out. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also shared pictures on Friday that are supposed to show the soldiers on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. “I thank them for their strength and for moving forward. “Glory to all who restore freedom and justice to Ukraine!” wrote the president on the X platform. (fd)