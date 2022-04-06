Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

In the wake of the massacre in Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Angela Merkel to travel there. Criticism also comes from Germany and Poland.

Berlin/ Warsaw/ Bucha – In the wake of the Bucha massacre in the escalating Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former Chancellor Angela Merkel to travel to the Kiev suburb: “I invite Ms Merkel and Mr Sarkozy to visit Bucha and to see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years. You will see the tortured Ukrainians with your own eyes.” Merkel showed her solidarity with Ukraine. Nevertheless, she defended her Russia policy. Both from Germany and from abroad, there has been criticism of Merkel and Germany’s Russia policy in the past few days.

Ukraine war: Merkel defends her Russia policy

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO in 2008, despite massive criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Federal Chancellor aD Dr. Angela Merkel stands by her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest,” a spokeswoman for Merkel said on Monday at the request of the German Press Agency in Berlin. At the same time, the ex-Chancellor supported international efforts to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

“In view of the atrocities that are becoming visible in Bucha and other places in Ukraine, all efforts by the Federal Government and the international community to stand by Ukraine and to put an end to the barbarism and the war by Russia against Ukraine have the full support of the former Chancellor ‘ the spokeswoman said.

Ukraine war: CDU and FDP call for reappraisal of past years’ Russia policy

The FDP has spoken out in favor of a thorough review of Germany’s Russia policy. The first parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group, Johannes Vogel, said in the New Westphalian, the German Bundestag should “analyze how and why such a misguided and energy-politically naïve Russia policy could have been pursued by previous governments in recent years”.

Demands were also made in the Union to review Germany’s Russia policy of the past few years: “Everyone is asked to ask at a later date: Were we too naive? Did we assess the situation correctly?” said the deputy chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Johann Wadephul, the editorial network Germany. That definitely has to be worked through, explained the CDU foreign politician. “An inquiry commission would make sense for that.”

Ukraine war: Poland sharply criticizes German Russia policy

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused former German Chancellor Angela Merkel of helping to strengthen Russia. “Frau Chancellor, you have been silent since the beginning of the war. Germany’s policy over the past ten or fifteen years has meant that Russia now has a strength based on the monopoly on the sale of raw materials,” Morawiecki said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

Even now, the federal government is braking within the EU when it comes to further sanctions against Moscow, Morawiecki said. This can be seen from the minutes of EU meetings. “Anyone who reads the transcripts will know that Germany is the biggest brake when it comes to more decisive sanctions.” Morawiecki therefore appealed to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider his position on Russia. Scholz should be guided by “innocent women and children” and not by “German companies, German billionaires”. (dpa/lp)