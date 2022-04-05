Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Green politician Dieter Janecek during an election campaign in Munich. © Alexander Pohl/aal.photo/www.imago-images.de

Christian Lindner pushed a petrol price prop into the traffic light relief package. But the Green Dieter Janecek now sees a new situation – and an argument in the Ukraine war.

Munich/Berlin – The “relief package” of the traffic light coalition became one of the biggest political upsets in Germany in March – above all the support for the fuel price, which was pushed through by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). The taxes on petrol and diesel are to drop noticeably for three months: by 30 and 14 cents respectively per liter of fuel. But the laboriously negotiated compromise between the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals could already become a point of contention again. And that was before it even came into force.

The reason for this is falling fuel prices: The price of petrol has already fallen below 2 euros in some cases, said Dieter Janeck, a member of the Green Party in Munich and an economics expert Merkur.de on Monday (April 4th): The question now has to be asked “whether the state really has to support the fuel price with billions in aid in this new situation”. Janecek also commented on the reasons for the turnaround in petrol prices – and reprimanded the Lindner plans with a view to the Ukraine conflict escalated by Russia.

Ukraine war and the price of gas: Greens want to discuss Lindner’s petrol support – and harm Putin

Janecek admitted that it was still unclear whether the price of fuel would remain permanently low. Nevertheless, the debate is necessary – also with a view to the Ukraine war. The measures surrounding the price of petrol promoted oil consumption, he warned: “We want to reduce it, among other things, to harm Putin.”

The Green also put doubts about the social benefits of the petrol price measures back on the agenda. Perhaps the money would be better spent “supporting socially disadvantaged households that heat with gas,” he explained. “In contrast to the price of oil, the gas price remains high, heating with gas is up to three times as expensive as a year ago.”

Ten days ago, the heads of the traffic light coalition agreed in a night-time marathon of negotiations on relief in view of the high energy prices. The result was, among other things, an energy price flat rate of 300 euros, reduced fuel prices, help for families and cheap tickets for local transport. Lindner had proposed a discount on fuel bills – he argued that the “broadness” of society needed relief. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called the proposal a “completely wrong incentive”. In view of the dispute over an energy embargo against Russia, savings in oil consumption continue to be a hot topic.

Fuel prices: Greens see the decline – thanks to the USA, China’s lockdown and the Federal Cartel Office

Janecek had shared current petrol prices in Munich gas stations on Twitter on Sunday evening. Values ​​below or around 2 euros appeared several times. At the height of the debate, prices were up to 2.30 euros. “The price of oil has been slipping significantly for weeks. At the beginning of March we were still at 138 dollars a barrel, now under 100. This is also slowly being reflected at the gas stations, ”said the former Bavarian Greens boss Merkur.de.

The economic politician also recognized concrete reasons for the downward trend in oil and fuel prices: In addition to a “historic step by the USA” with the release of parts of the oil reserve and China’s demand problems in view of the lockdown in Shanghai, this also included the intervention of the Federal Cartel Office: This put ” the oil companies under pressure for possible deadweight gains”.

At the end of March, Lindner declared that the energy savings decided by the coalition could take effect in a few weeks. “It’s a longer period of time. It will take a few weeks to change the relevant laws,” he said at the time world. The head of the FDP also seemed dissatisfied with the traffic light compromise: he criticized the fact that the SPD and the Greens had prevented the fuel discount he had proposed. (fn)