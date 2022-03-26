Home page politics

Of: Yasina Hipp

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv becomes the target of Russian attacks in the Ukraine war. © picture alliance/dpa/AP/Nariman El-Mofty

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The Ukraine war continues to rage across the country. The news ticker.

Ukraine conflict*: While US President Biden was visiting Poland*, Russian forces attacked Lviv, which is only around 80 kilometers from the Polish border.

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Ukraine war* is continuously updated. Background information on the Ukraine crisis* can be found here.

Lviv – The reports from the Ukraine war don’t stop. On Saturday afternoon, American journalists initially reported sirens, explosions and smoke rising from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. A little later, the head of the regional military administration, Maxym Kosytsky, and the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, confirmed the Russian airstrike on the messenger service Telegram.

At a press conference in the evening, the two gave further details about the Russian attacks at noon. According to Kosytsky, two locations were reportedly hit CNN: a fuel depot and one of the military infrastructures. Both locations were hit twice and are also in residential areas. Mayor Sadowyj describes the attacks as “targeted” and the “destruction is serious”. “A kindergarten and a school were also damaged by the shock of the explosions and hits by Russian rockets, and fortunately no one was injured,” said Sadovy.

Explosions and smoke following attacks on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. © Aleksey Filippov/AFP

Ukraine War: Attack on Lviv as “serious threat”

The mayor of Lviv also sees a connection to US President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland. He said: “I believe this is how the attacker greets President Biden, who is in Poland right now, and we know that Lviv is only 70 kilometers from Poland, so the whole world needs to understand that the threat is serious.” .”

Lviv in western Ukraine has so far been a place of refuge for many hundreds of thousands of people* who have fled from the rest of the Ukraine. On their way west, Lviv was considered a kind of hub. Early on, Mayor Sadowyj asked international aid organizations for support in caring for and accommodating the war refugees.