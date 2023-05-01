Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

Civilians continue to die in Russian missile attacks. Apparently the army is now cracking down. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

“Draconic” penalties in Putin’s army : Russia intervenes in the Ukraine war.

: Russia intervenes in the Ukraine war. Children out of Donetsk kidnapped : Ukraine accuses Russia of “policy to destroy Ukrainian identity”.

out of : Ukraine accuses Russia of “policy to destroy Ukrainian identity”. fight for Bachmut : Volodymyr Zelenskyy contradicts – supplies for Ukraine secured for the time being.

: Volodymyr Zelenskyy contradicts – supplies for Ukraine secured for the time being. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not always be verified independently.

Update from the 1st mail, 7.09 a.m: The heavy fighting around Bakhmut continues: Russian troops have taken four more parts of the city, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Like other information about the events of the war, this could not initially be independently verified.

It was only on Saturday (April 29) that Kiev reported that the Russians had failed in attempts to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut. In Russia, on Sunday (April 30), the Bryansk border region reported four dead as a result of Ukrainian shelling. A state of emergency has been declared in the affected village of Susemka, Governor Alexander Bogomas wrote on Telegram.

Picture taken April 30: Ukrainian soldiers in a truck on the front line in Bakhmut © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

Ukraine war: Ukrainians to accept new passports in Russian-occupied territories

Update from April 30, 8:04 p.m.: Ukrainian officials are reported to have recommended that Ukrainians in Russian-held territories accept Russian passports until further notice. These should be kept until the Ukrainian liberation, reports the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent. A Ukrainian official urged his compatriots to “choose life” and accept Russian passports.

Ukraine War: Russian soldiers are said to have destroyed ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine

Update from April 30, 5:43 p.m.: According to their own statements, Russian troops destroyed a depot with around 200 tons of ammunition in an attack on the train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. In addition, a large field workshop of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed in the Sumy region, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the Interfax agency in Moscow. The Russian information could not be independently verified. There was initially no reaction from the Ukrainian side.

War in Ukraine: Prigozhin threatens to withdraw from Bakhmut

Update from April 30, 4:33 p.m.: The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has probably threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the embattled city of Bakhmut. The background to the threat is that Prigozhin had asked for more ammunition for his troops, but is not supposed to get it, as reported by CNN.

“I ask Sergei Shoigu to send more ammunition immediately. If this request is not followed, I will have to inform the President about it,” said Prigozhin. It was then also necessary to find out whether it would still be possible to hold the positions on site if no more ammunition were to be delivered.

Ukraine War: Russian villages without electricity after Ukrainian attacks

Update from April 30, 3:47 p.m.: According to reports from the American publication, Ukrainian rocket fire has Newsweek There were power cuts in several Russian villages. The places most affected are on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the vicinity of the Russian city of Belgorod. The information comes from Russian officials who broke the news via Telegram. No one was injured in the Ukrainian attacks, but several houses were destroyed by artillery.

Destroyed building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk (icon image). © IMAGO/Alfons Cabrera

War in Ukraine: Kiev accuses Moscow of kidnapping children

Update from April 30, 12:45 p.m.: Kiev has accused Moscow of “kidnapping” children from a Russian-held town in Donetsk as part of a “policy to destroy Ukrainian identity”. The National Center of Resistance of the Ukrainian military declared loudly newsweek.comRussia wants to forcefully resettle the children from Horliwka at the end of the school year under the pretext of an “evacuation”.

“The Russians continue their policy of genocide in the temporarily occupied territories aimed at kidnapping Ukrainian children,” the center said. The plan aims to “assimilate” the children and “destroy” their Ukrainian identity.

Ukraine war: “Draconic” punishments in Putin’s army

Update from April 30, 10:00 a.m.: According to British intelligence services, Russian commanders in the war against Ukraine have significantly tightened the penalties for violations of troop discipline. The Ministry of Defense in London said on Sunday, citing “numerous” reports from Russian fighters, that soldiers would be put in improvised cells just for trying to end the service contract or for minor offenses such as drunkenness. These are holes in the ground covered with a metal grid.

“In the early months of the war, many Russian commanders took a relatively lax approach to enforcing discipline, allowing those who refused to serve to return home quietly,” the London statement said. “Since the fall of 2022, there have been several increasingly draconian initiatives to improve discipline in the force, particularly since Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov took command in January 2023.”

War in Ukraine: Battle for Bachmut – supplies secured

First report: Munich/Kiev – One day after a deadly rocket attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed not only the Russian leadership but also soldiers for war crimes. “Not just the commanders, but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and you all must be punished,” said the 45-year-old on Saturday evening in his daily video address. Anyone who steers and fires rockets, who maintains planes and ships for terror, is complicit in the deaths of the war, he said.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The background is the rocket attack on the city of Uman in which 23 people died on Friday. According to Selenskyj, there were six minors among them. Anyone who prepares such rocket attacks must know that they are complicit in the deaths of civilians, stressed the Ukrainian head of state.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to advance planning for tribunal

It is therefore necessary that Russia is actually held accountable for its crimes. Once again, Zelenskyy advocated the creation of an international tribunal against Russia along the lines of the Nuremberg trials of the Nazis.

It is not enough to weaken Russia in the war, Zelenskyy added. Earlier, in an interview with Scandinavian media, the Ukrainian head of state stated that Russia is already “weakening every day”. That is why Moscow has changed its tactics and is now no longer thinking about new conquests, but rather about defending the occupied territories.

War in Ukraine: Russians cannot cut off supplies for Bachmut

The background is the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive, with which Kiev intends to recapture Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia. At the moment, however, Russia is still on the attack – but is having difficulties making progress.

According to information from Kiev, the Russian attackers in the battle for Bakhmut were unable to cut off the Ukrainian supply routes to the badly damaged city. “The Russians have been talking about seizing the ‘Road of Life’ for several weeks and keeping fire control over it. In fact, everything is different,” said the spokesman for Army Group East of the Ukrainian armed forces, Serhiy Cherevatyy, on Saturday zn.ua. Although the connecting road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar was fought over, the Russians were unable to interrupt the defenders’ logistics. The information could not be verified independently.

The supply of provisions, weapons and ammunition is secured, explained Tscherevatyj. On the one hand, the Ukrainian forces maintained their positions along the road, on the other hand, engineers had already laid new routes to Bakhmut. “All of this allows Bachmut to keep going,” he said. In its situation report, the Ukrainian general staff also spoke of “unsuccessful attempts” by the Russian attackers to gain ground in the area.

For months, Bachmut has been attacked by Russian troops, especially the Wagner mercenary group. According to their own statements, the attackers now control around 85 percent of the city area. The Ukrainian leadership insists on holding the city, which has now been largely destroyed, and justifies this with the high losses of the attacking troops, which would be worn down in this way.

War in Ukraine: Wagner boss complains about high losses and threatens to withdraw from Bachmut

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted that there were problems. Because of the high losses due to a lack of supplies, he threatened to withdraw his troops from Bakhmut. “Every day we have stacks of thousands of bodies that we put in the coffin and send home,” Prigozhin said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov published on Saturday. Losses were five times higher than necessary because of the lack of artillery ammunition, he complained.

He wrote a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to get supplies as soon as possible. “If the ammunition deficit is not replenished, we are forced – in order not to run like cowardly rats afterwards – either to withdraw in an organized manner or to die,” said the 61-year-old.

In an audio message on Sunday night, he put this information into perspective. In the course of the day, Wagner advanced another 100 to 150 meters in the city. Meanwhile, he estimated the daily losses at almost 100 men.

Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine

According to official information, two people were killed by shelling from Ukraine in the western Russian border region of Bryansk. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomas, wrote this in his Telegram channel on Sunday night. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed a house in the village of Susemka and damaged two other houses. Russia repeatedly complains of shelling on its own territory.

Melnyk: Beijing as mediator in Ukraine war “not unrealistic”

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk considers China’s role as a mediator to be conceivable. “It’s not unrealistic,” the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany told the Funke media group (Sunday). “Of course, the Chinese are pursuing their own interests. But I do believe that a just, peaceful solution and the end of hostilities are more in Beijing’s interests than this massive, never-ending earthquake for the entire world order,” said Melnyk.

Czech President Pavel visits Ukrainian city of Dnipro

The new Czech President Petr Pavel meanwhile visited the central metropolis Dnipro on the second day of his trip to Ukraine. There he spoke to local representatives about the reconstruction plans for the region, as journalists traveling with him reported on Saturday. (with agencies)