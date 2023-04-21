After the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod, the Ukrainians were immediately blamed on Telegram. Soon after, Moscow admitted that a Russian warplane had dropped a bomb.

Dhe war against Ukraine has made the western Russian regional capital of Belgorod a frontline city. It plays an important role in supplying the invading forces and attacking targets in Ukraine. In return, people have already died in Belgorod. Because the Russian air defense does not always succeed in completely destroying projectiles and drones in the air.

Late Thursday evening, a particularly powerful explosion rocked Belgorod. It tore a 20-meter crater next to a busy road, threw a car onto the roof of a supermarket and damaged several other vehicles; at least three people were injured. For some Russian war bloggers, it was immediately clear that the Ukrainian armed forces must be responsible for the drone attack this time too.

Fight back while you still can

The Telegram channel “Fighterbomber” wrote, using a swear word for the Ukrainians, that they attacked Belgorod on behalf of “all of Russia”. “They hit aimlessly, pointlessly, for the sake of hitting.” The author called for a harsh reaction: You have to “hit as long as there’s something you can hit with”. One should repay the supposed attack with an Iskander missile, for example, as long as one still has some of them. “From the point of view of the citizens of Russia, all red lines have long been crossed. We have a free hand.”