Military expert Claudia Major gave her assessment of the current situation in Ukraine. She warned against placing too much faith in Russian announcements.

Berlin – “We have to be prepared for a war of attrition and position.” That said Claudia Major in an interview with the world. Major is research group leader of the security policy group of the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik. The military expert discusses the current stage of the Ukraine conflict and predicts that the conflict will not be over even if “the guns fall silent”.

Ukraine war: Putin must be able to show something on May 9th

According to the expert, the war in Ukraine has not gone as Russia would have wished. The original goal of taking the country within a few days and overthrowing the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could not be achieved. In addition, the Ukrainian army is hitting the Russian troops more than expected. The Russian troops in Ukraine, who have suffered high casualties, are said to lack equipment, food and ammunition.

Nevertheless, Major warns against believing the announcements that the focus is on the Donbass region. These are “rhetorical smokescreens”: “Putin is not moving away from the goal of subjugating Ukraine.” Cities continue to be bombed across the country. There will also be parades on May 9th, the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. By then, Russian President Vladimir Putin must be able to show something.

Ukraine war: “Russian actions are becoming more reckless from week to week”

According to the expert, the war will last even longer. Russia is bombing Ukraine’s infrastructure and destroying industry: “The Russians’ actions are becoming more ruthless from week to week.” But even if there were ceasefires, according to the expert, that would not mean the end of the war: “It would continue subliminally, with fake news, cyber attacks, economic disputes.”

Ukraine War: Under a nuclear umbrella, Putin is waging a conventional war

One of the most bitter lessons of this turning point is that Germany and NATO have to look on while Russia commits war crimes. Russia is waging a conventional war under a nuclear umbrella. “The West” is right to shy away from intervention and a potential nuclear war. Russia knows this and accordingly no longer adheres to the rules of war. (LP)