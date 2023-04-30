FromMagdalena Fuerthauer close

According to a former NATO commander, the Ukraine war is also affecting the United States. Monthly, Ukraine “burns” a year’s worth of US pre-war production.

New York – The Ukraine war has been going on for over a year now. Now, according to the former Allied Commander-in-Chief for all NATO operations, James Stavridis, even the US is running out of ammunition. However, he also assumes that Russia will steadily fall behind Western production possibilities. He writes in a comment of the news service Bloomberg.

Ukraine war: USA is said to have ammunition problems

Accordingly, both parties to the conflict currently have ammunition problems, which is due to the turmoil in the global commercial supply chain. It is now up to the West to support Ukraine in the war, with Russia already suffering heavy losses.

According to Stavridis, he feared a conflict with Russia ten years ago. While Putin’s defense budget is only about a tenth of the NATO budget, Russia has always had a functioning industry, lots of raw materials and workers. A supremacy of NATO is not automatically given.

Ex-NATO commander warns Ukraine needs ‘a year’s worth of US pre-war production’

After NATO’s militarily intensive deployment in Afghanistan, Ukraine now needs material supplies on a level “that I did not foresee,” writes Stavridis. The demand for electronic components for precision weapons and drones is enormous. Even products such as cement are needed in the Ukraine to an extent that US production cannot (yet) meet.

Since the beginning of the war, the US has been supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine. Now the material is apparently running out. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Roland Balik/ U.S. Air Force

The most critical, however, are weapons and ammunition. “Several analysts believe that Ukraine is burning a year’s worth of pre-war US production every month,” Stavridis said. Only recently did President Zelenskyj announce the “second phase” of the Ukraine war.

War in Ukraine: USA with ammunition problems – production companies needed guarantees

While the US Department of Defense continues to protect its own war reserves, there is only “a very small amount” of excess ammunition that exceeds the needs of American war plans.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

In view of the Ukraine war, it is now a matter of increasing production. However, there is a lack of trained specialists who could produce the necessary weapons and ammunition. Western governments would therefore have to guarantee the companies at least the purchase of the contractually agreed and produced war supplies should the war in Ukraine unexpectedly “end abruptly.”

Ex-NATO commander estimates: Russia is falling behind the West in the Ukraine war

Stavridis analyzes that there will be a “certain bottleneck” in certain global arms production supply chains for the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, it will be possible to outperform the Russian war economy, which has already faltered.

The former NATO commander attributes a major role to China. If they continue to refuse to supply Putin with war material, Russia will steadily fall behind Western production capacities. This “classic American warfare” has proven itself both in the Second World War and in the Cold War and will do so again in the Ukraine war. (mef)

Rubric listing image: © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Roland Balik/ US Air Force