Home page politics

Of: Katharina Haase and Franziska Schwarz

Split

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has almost been razed to the ground. An urgent message comes from the Azovstal steelworks. The news ticker.

more escalated Ukraine conflict : Vladimir Putin’s troops report new military successes.

Vladimir Putin’s troops report new military successes. Military parade on May 9 in Mariupol? : According to the site of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Moscow wants to hold one in the port city.

: According to the site of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Moscow wants to hold one in the port city. Focus on Donbass : In the border region, a monastery comes under fire.

: In the border region, a monastery comes under fire. This News ticker on military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. You can read the background to the Ukraine war here.

Update from May 6, 6:43 a.m.: In the badly damaged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, more civilians could be evacuated from the embattled Azovstal plant on Friday. This was announced by both UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening. According to Ukrainian sources, around 200 civilians are still waiting in the steelworks, the last bastion of the Mariupol defenders, for a chance to get to safety.

A paramedic from the Azovstal plant asks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for assistance. “End this nightmare,” asked the man, who identified himself as a Muslim Crimean Tatar by the name of Hassan, in a video message released on Thursday evening. “People are dying here, some from bullets, others from starvation, the wounded from a lack of medication, under terrible conditions.” He asked the Turkish head of state to mediate in the conflict, to monitor the evacuation of people from the plant, including from Ukrainian military.

Kyiv: Russians aim to capture Azovstal by May 9

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia wants to conquer the besieged steelworks by Monday. President Zelenskyy’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Thursday evening that the Azovstal plant should be captured on the 77th anniversary of the victory over Hitler’s Germany on May 9th. A grand military parade is planned in Moscow on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War II, which will be celebrated in Russia on May 9. For the celebration, Russia is aiming for military success in Ukraine.

Media: Ukraine sank Moscow thanks to US information

According to media reports, US intelligence information helped the Ukrainian military sink the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva. However, the US government had no knowledge of Ukraine’s plans, several US media such as the Washington Post or the New York Times reported on Thursday evening (local time), citing unnamed people involved in the matter be familiar.

Ukraine: Russian military action in Odessa possible

The Ukrainian military believes a Russian landing operation on the Black Sea coast near the port city of Odessa is possible. According to a statement from the regional military leadership, Russian reconnaissance drones are increasingly flying over the area, the newspaper Ukrajinska Pravda reported. In addition, the Russian Navy continues to have a strong presence off the Ukrainian-controlled stretch of coast.

Update from May 5, 9:45 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, Russia is concentrating on the Donbass border region. According to the US, Russian troops in the border area have “made some small advances, especially in the northern part of Donbass”. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told US media on Thursday.

Interestingly, these advances are not “the advances that the US would have expected from Russian forces in the region at the time.” According to Kirby, the US government still assumes that Ukraine is putting up “a very tough resistance” in Donbass. “But that’s not to say Russia hasn’t made progress,” Kirby said.

A Russian tank fires in the Donbass in the battle for eastern Ukraine. The photo was released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 5. © Russian Defense Ministry/imago

Ukraine war: Donbass monastery under fire

Update from May 5, 6:10 p.m.: The Donbass border region of Ukraine remains the hardest hit by the war. Russia apparently continues to focus its shelling on eastern Ukraine. Like the news portal Ukrainska Pravda, there were attacks in the small town of Svyatogorsk. A Christian Orthodox monastery was also hit. Seven civilians were injured.

Update from May 5, 4:25 p.m.: Russian troops are said to have broken the agreed ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters raise this accusation. “Once again, the Russians broke the ceasefire promise and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide in the plant’s basements,” said deputy commander of the Azov regiment of Ukraine Svyatoslav Palamar in a video message published on Telegram.

It is not yet clear whether civilians managed to escape this Thursday. Around 200 civilians are said to be holding out in the plant’s bunkers, where the remaining Ukrainian fighters are holed up.

May 5 update at 12:55 p.m: Despite a cease-fire announced by Russia, fighting around the Mariupol Steelworks continued this Thursday. This is reported by the Ukrainian site.

Russia is trying to “annihilate” the last remaining Ukrainian defenders on the compound in southern Ukraine, the army said in the morning. The Kremlin, on the other hand, declared that the ceasefire would be observed.

May 5 update at 12:39 p.m: Does the Ukrainian side in the Ukraine war carry out sabotage in Russia? In an interview, Oleksiy Arestovych has now given an insight into his country’s tactics for the first time: “We officially say neither yes nor no, just like Israel.”

Ukraine-War-News: Russia plans military parade in Mariupol on May 9, according to Kyiv

First report from May 5th: Kyiv – The Ukraine war is still the scene of brutal fighting. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Also this Thursday (May 4), Russia’s Defense Ministry published a new situation report. Vladimir Putin’s tactical air force and army aviation fired on 93 military objects during the night, it said, and the artillery fired more than 500 targets in total. At least 600 enemy soldiers were killed. This information could not be checked independently.

Neither does this information from the Ukrainian military intelligence service: Russia is said to be planning a military parade in Mariupol on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. This is reported by the AFP news agency, citing military intelligence. The strategically important port city in southern Ukraine is heavily contested. Sergey Kiriyenko, deputy head of the Moscow presidential administration, has already arrived in Mariupol. On April 21, Russia announced that it had largely taken the city.

War in Ukraine: May 9 military parade in Mariupol? Secret service sees “propaganda campaign”

According to Moscow’s plans, Mariupol should become the center of the “celebrations” on May 9th. The city’s central streets are currently being “cleared of debris, bodies and unexploded ordnance.”

Mariupol is largely under the control of Russian troops, only on the premises of the Azov steelworks are Ukrainian fighters still holding out, who, together with numerous civilians, are holed up in the tunnel system on the factory premises. “A large-scale propaganda campaign is underway,” Ukrainian military intelligence said. “The Russians should be shown stories about the locals’ ‘joy’ at meeting the occupiers.”

Ukraine War News: Moscow to hold huge celebrations on May 9 – around 65,000 attendees

On May 9, Russia traditionally celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade and a speech by Kremlin chief Putin on Red Square in Moscow. “This year, military parades will be held in 28 Russian cities,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Almost 65,000 participants would be mobilized for this and a show of numerous weapon systems and hundreds of aircraft would be organized. He did not comment on possible celebrations in Mariupol in the midst of the war in Ukraine. (AFP/dpa/frs)