bAt the start of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Kiev, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) reiterated her call for a “winter protection umbrella” for Ukraine. This includes expanding air defense, supplying electricity generators and strengthening the overall energy supply. However, there are “not so many systems that we can still deliver,” emphasized Baerbock. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is under pressure from Kiev and the coalition to release Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke on the online service X (formerly Twitter) of a “historic meeting” aimed at “expressing our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.” It was the first meeting of all 27 foreign ministers outside the EU, Borrell explained the importance of the meeting. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also spoke of a “historic event” in a joint press statement with Borrell. It is the first meeting of the Foreign Council outside the EU and a meeting “within the future borders of the European Union,” said Kuleba.

Baerbock: Ukraine has initiated reforms “in an impressive way”.

As a topic for the EU meeting, Borrell had previously mentioned his proposal to make longer-term financing commitments for military aid to Ukraine and to use EU money to support the delivery of modern fighter jets and missiles. He wants to mobilize five billion euros annually from 2024 to the end of 2027. However, a decision is not expected in Kiev. Such informal ministerial meetings are about political discussions. European support is also important at a time when US aid funding is in limbo because of a budget dispute in Washington.

Baerbock also expressed confidence that Ukraine would quickly join the EU and recapture important areas from Russia. “The future of Ukraine lies in the European Union, in our community of freedom,” said Baerbock in Kiev. “And it will soon extend from Lisbon to Luhansk,” she added. Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia declared annexed over a year ago. Just on Friday, numerous people celebrated the annexation of the territories on Red Square in Moscow. “With every village and every meter that Ukraine liberates,” it is paving its way into the EU, said Baerbock.







The EU officially declared Ukraine a candidate for membership in June 2022. Since then, the country has initiated reforms “in an impressive way,” said Baerbock. This applies to the judiciary and the media, but also to the “thick board of corruption”. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in Kiev that Ukraine “belongs to the European family”. Russia should not rely on the Europeans becoming weary.

As was usual during the Russian war of aggression, the trip was not announced in advance for security reasons. Since Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022, such a large group of high-ranking foreign politicians has never come to Kiev. This is Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s second visit to Ukraine in just a few weeks.

Baerbock was last in Ukraine on September 11th. While ministers from most EU countries traveled to Kiev, a deputy foreign minister was announced from the important neighboring country Poland. The close relationship is currently strained due to a Polish import ban on Ukrainian grain. Even from Hungary, which is friendly to Russia, only one high-ranking diplomat was expected.