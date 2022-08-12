OfAndrew Apetz shut down

The Russian army is advancing in the Donbass. The situation in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant remains delicate: the news ticker.

Update from Friday, August 12, 08:15: The Russian military appears to have been successful in its heavy frontline attacks in eastern Ukraine. “The enemy was partially successful in the advance towards Horlivka-Zaytseve,” the Ukrainian general staff said in a situation report on Friday morning. The city of Horlivka north of Donetsk has been in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014. A heavily fortified position north of the city was apparently stormed.

Russian attacks are also continuing in front of Donetsk and south of Bakhmut, on the defensive wall around the last conurbation in Donbass controlled by Kyiv, Sloviansk-Kramatorsk. This information cannot be independently verified.

First report from Friday, August 12, 7 a.m: Kyiv – The Ukraine war continues unabated. For Ukraine, Friday marks the 170th day of the fight against the Russian invasion. Air raid alerts were sounded twice on Thursday evening (August 11) across Ukraine. The Ukrainian general staff reported fierce fighting in the east of the country, where Russian troops are trying to advance in Donbass. Under cover of heavy artillery fire, Russian forces attacked the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Fighter planes were also used. According to the Ukrainian military, the advance of the Russian troops was initially repelled.

According to a Ukrainian brigadier general, Russia has doubled the number of airstrikes on military positions compared to the previous week. “The enemy’s planes and helicopters avoid flying within range of our air defenses, and therefore the accuracy of these attacks is low,” Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov told a press conference.

In the final days of the war, Russia’s offensive strategy focused on capturing the city of Bakhmut. It is considered the cornerstone of the defense system around the last Ukrainian-held conurbation in Donbass. However, not all military data can be directly verified. In a speech, President Selenskyj called on all officials to maintain secrecy. You should refrain from commenting on the military situation so as not to jeopardize operations.

News about the Ukraine war: the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant may deteriorate

The threatening situation in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is currently stable and there is no security risk. “However, this can change at any time,” emphasized the United Nations Security Council in New York last Thursday. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), asked Moscow and Kyiv before the Security Council to quickly allow international experts to visit. “Personally, I am ready to lead such a mission.” Important facts cannot be gathered without a physical presence.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from the plant and accused Moscow of “nuclear blackmail”. “Nobody else has so obviously used a nuclear power plant to threaten the whole world and impose conditions,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. (aa/dpa)

