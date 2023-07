How did you feel about the content of this article?

Building in Moscow financial center hit by drone | Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EFE

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday (30) that it shot down three drones that would carry out an attack on the capital Moscow. Two of them ended up hitting buildings in the financial center of the city, causing damage.

According to the Tass news agency, a security guard was injured. There was also the closure of Vnukovo International Airport, but the interruption in operation lasted less than an hour.

The attack was attributed by Russia to Ukraine. The country, however, did not assume responsibility for the action.

According to the Reuters news agency, one of the buildings hit has residential apartments and offices linked to the Russian government.

Other drone attacks

Sunday’s attack is just one of a series of cases recorded in recent months. In May, two drones flew close to the Kremlin, the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. last week, another attack landed near the Ministry of Defence.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war was “gradually returning to Russian territory”. “Ukraine is getting stronger,” he said.