Angela Merkel’s popularity was at its peak when she stepped down as Germany’s head of government at the end of 2021, after remaining 16 years in office. But her image has been rapidly eroded by the war in Ukraine and her alleged permissiveness with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Since leaving the government on December 8, 2021, Merkel, 68, has been out of the spotlight. The woman who was long considered the most powerful woman in the world is currently working on a memoir and watching some television series.

When at the helm of Europe’s largest economy, she enjoyed wide support and was known for being a staunch defender of Western liberal values.

The offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24 by the Russian president, has damaged her image and currently only 23% of Germans want her to return to power, according to a poll by the Civey institute released at the end of November.

“A year later, the world is on fire. Russia has invaded Ukraine, gas and gasoline prices are skyrocketing and Germany fears winter,” explains journalist Alexander Osang of Der Spiegel magazine and a confidant of Merkel.

“Angela Merkel went from a model to a culprit, from a manager of crises to a cause of crises”, he adds.

The Russian embassy is close to the state-designated offices for the former chancellor. Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Berliners have left banners and flowers at the entrance of the diplomatic mission.

– Invitation to visit Bucha –

The first woman to govern Germany is now accused, in a new context, of having been complacent with the Russian president and of having deepened the country’s dependence on fuel from Moscow.

One of the most criticized decisions is that of having supported the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, even after the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014.

Faced with criticism, Merkel broke the silence and presented justifications in several interviews with trusted journalists.

For Hedwig Richter, professor of modern history at the Bundeswehr University of Munich, Merkel’s loss of prestige was “exceptional” and embodies the political misjudgments of an entire generation.

“The governments of the last 16 years thought it was realistic to put values ​​like human rights and climate protection last in politics. But now reality is fighting back,” she says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds Merkel largely responsible for NATO’s rejection of Ukraine’s 2008 membership bid.

Zelensky in April invited the former chancellor to visit Bucha, a town near Kiev where Russian troops were accused of committing massacres and atrocities. The aim, the Ukrainian said, was for Merkel to observe “what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to”.

The energy crisis provoked by the escalation of sanctions and retaliation after the outbreak of the war also damaged opinion of Merkel in Germany.

In the public debate, “Merkel is involved in this war and is certainly to blame for the lack of gas,” says journalist Nico Fried, who has covered Merkel’s four terms for Stern magazine.

“The question is what remains of Merkel after 16 years, if her historic portrait is already disappearing before it has even been framed.”

– Negligence –

According to Richter, Merkel’s achievements include her refugee policy, which allowed more than a million asylum seekers to enter Germany after the Arab Spring crackdown at the beginning of the last decade.

Merkel, however, made two serious miscalculations, he analyses.

The first, “the inability of the (German) republic to defend itself. The researcher points out the lack of investments in the Defense sector, which implied dependence on the United States.

And she also points out the lack of importance to the environmental issue, “very linked to Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels”.

“Merkel’s governments have appallingly neglected both issues.”

In her most recent interviews, Merkel defended her legacy. She claimed that she used the Nord Stream pipeline as a bargaining chip to ensure that Putin respected the 2015 Minsk accords, which were intended to end fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Merkel also revealed that last year she promised US President Joe Biden that the gas pipeline agreement would be canceled in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a threat that her successor, Olaf Scholz, fulfilled days before the war broke out.

Osang highlights the irony that “Putin, of all people, whom she (Merkel) has known so well and for so long, with all his tricks and lies,” was the one who damaged her reputation.