Of: Lukas Zigo, Katja Thorwarth, and Daniel Dillmann

In the war between Russia and Ukraine, losses on both sides are increasing. Last night and the current developments in the news ticker.

in the Ukraine war the data on the number of losses go on sides of Russia greatly apart.

According to Ukraine Supposed to be the army of Russia's President Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict Lost more than 17,000 soldiers.

Moscow is said to leave the bodies of Russian soldiers in the streets. Kyiv requests the Kremlin to transport the fallen home.

+++ 12.15 p.m.: As the US news channel CNN reports, Russia is planning to “regroup” in neighboring Belarus. A strategy that the Russian armed forces have already used several times in the Ukraine war in view of the high losses.

Ukraine war current: Russia is said to have shot down its own plane

+++ 10.30 a.m.: According to Jeremy Fleming, head of the British intelligence and security service Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war disobey orders and sabotage their own equipment.

According to British intelligence, Russian soldiers are “short of weapons and morale.” © Nikolai Trishin/Imago Images

“We have seen Russian soldiers – short of arms and morale – refusing to obey orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own plane,” Fleming said during a visit to Australia in Canberra. There are logistical errors, many Russian casualties and chaos within the military leadership. “We saw how Putin lied to his own people to hide military incompetence,” Fleming said in his speech at the Australian National University, which was published by GCHQ on Thursday night.

Ukraine news: President Selenskyj does not trust “nice words” from Russia

+++ 7.30 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not yet see any concrete results of the talks with Russia about a possible end to the war. The beautiful words from Moscow should not be trusted, said Selenskyj on Thursday night. Ukraine is also reporting further attacks, such as on a fuel depot in the city of Dnipro. Once again, both sides are struggling for a ceasefire in the embattled city of Mariupol. For its part, the federal government is hoping for more clarity as to whether and how Russia will continue to supply gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to talk to representatives of energy giant Gazprom and the Russian central bank on Thursday. The topic is the future payments to Russia for gas. After a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Putin, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday evening that Western payments could continue to go to Gazprom Bank in euros after April 1, as usual. The bank then converts the money into rubles.

A Russian tank near Mariupol: Russia announced a ceasefire. © Maximilian Clarke/dpa

Ukraine update: Kyiv recognizes attacks in the Donbass

In negotiations with Ukraine to end the war, Russia announced on Tuesday that it would significantly scale back its combat operations on the northern front. According to the Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya, talks with the Russian delegation will continue online on April 1.

Kyiv recognizes a deployment of Russian troops for new attacks in the Donbass, Zelenskyj said. “And we are preparing for that.” He reiterated the call for help from Western partners, such as tanks, aircraft and artillery systems. “Liberty must be armed no worse than tyranny,” he said.

Ukraine update: Russia wants a ceasefire for Mariupol from 10 a.m. today

For the city of Mariupol, which has been fought over for weeks, Russia offered a ceasefire for Thursday to give civilians the opportunity to flee. “Russia’s armed forces declare a cease-fire on March 31 from 10:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. CEST) – exclusively for humanitarian purposes,” Major General Mikhail Mizintsev said, according to the Interfax agency.

According to Ukrainian sources, a rocket filled with fuel in the city of Dnipro destroyed an oil depot. Debris also damaged two tankers, said the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukaschuk. There weren’t any victims. According to Ukrainian sources, a rocket hit a factory in Novomoskovsk, northeast of Dnipro. There were no deaths here either.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv regains control in the south-east

Update from Thursday, March 31st, 2022, 6.35 a.m.: News portal The Kyiv Independent reports that Ukrainian forces have regained control of southeastern Orlove, Zahradivka, Kochubeyivka. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 30.

Ukraine news: “Putin is misinformed”

+++ 6.20 p.m.: the USA believe Russian leader Vladimir Putin is being "misinformed" by his advisers about the Russian military's poor performance in Ukraine and the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the poor performance of the Russian military and the impact of the sanctions on Russia's economy because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth," a US official said . The official said the assessment was based on information released by US intelligence agencies. He added that the US has information that suggests Putin learned about the misinformation, which has led to a rift between Putin and his top defense officials.

"We have information that Putin felt deceived by the Russian military. There are now ongoing tensions between Putin and the [Department of Defense] stemming from Putin's distrust of the Department of Defense leadership," the US official said. Putin was unaware that his military was "deploying and losing conscripts in Ukraine, showing a clear disruption in the flow of information to the Russian president."

Heavy losses in Ukraine war: civilians in Irpin “just buried in gardens or parks”

Update, 5:10 p.m.: The current situation of the Ukrainian civilian population is steadily deteriorating. According to the mayor, at least 200 people have been killed in the Kiev suburb of Irpin alone since the start of the Ukraine war. “I think that about 200 or 300 people unfortunately died,” Oleksandr Markushin told journalists on Wednesday (03/30/2022). The dead were “simply buried in gardens or parks” during the fierce fighting for the city northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

According to government information, Ukrainian troops had Irpin ready by Russian troops on Monday (March 28, 2022). The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, however, that it was "too early to speak of security in this part of our region". The Russians still control areas north of Kiev.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Russia is said to be leaving the bodies of its soldiers behind

First report from Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, 3:27 p.m.: Kyiv – Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than a month. The peace negotiations are stagnating. An end to the Ukraine war is not yet in sight.

Moscow’s initial strategy of taking Ukraine in a blitz to keep losses of soldiers and technical equipment to a minimum went terribly wrong. Now the Kremlin’s army is stuck, making hardly any territorial gains and is already withdrawing again in some places.

The situation in Ukraine is currently dramatic – hundreds of Russian soldiers have died in recaptured villages

The picture presented to the Ukrainian soldiers in the partially recaptured villages is dramatic. According to the news portal Euronews, the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv reports hundreds of dead Russian soldiers. Apparently these were not recovered by the Russian army and transported home for burials. This information is supported by images distributed by the AFP news agency. But even these images cannot be verified at this time.

The governor of the city of Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim, has now appealed to his population to either bury the bodies of the Russian soldiers or hand them over to the military. This is to prevent the spread of diseases and pay their last respects to fallen people. “We are not monsters,” Kim wrote in a Telegram channel. According to Euronews, Kim sent pictures of killed suspected Russian soldiers to prove his claims.

Ukraine update: facial recognition software to identify corpses as Russian soldiers

In the Kremlin, on the other hand, there is no reaction to the claims from Ukraine. Oleksandr Kamyshi, head of the Ukrainian railways, has a reason for this. “For the sake of ‘victorious’ propaganda, they are willing to even deny the mothers the opportunity to bury the bodies,” Kamyshi said via Telegram.

There have often been reports that Russia has forbidden its soldiers to wear name tags known as “dog tags” – probably to make identification impossible. But Ukraine now wants to achieve this with the help of artificial intelligence. Face recognition software is said to identify the corpses of the war in Ukraine as members of the Russian army. This is reported, among other things, by the Reuters news agency.

What applies to the corpses also applies to the overall losses that Russia has to endure in the Ukraine conflict. The information from Kyiv can hardly be verified. According to the Kyiv Independent, however, these should be higher than in the two wars in Chechnya in 1994 and 1999 and even the number of deaths in the war in the Soviet Union in Afghanistan surpass.

Ukraine: current numbers of military casualties

17,300 soldiers

605 tanks

1723 armored troop carriers

305 artillery pieces

54 anti-aircraft guns

131 helicopters

81 drones

1184 vehicles

7 warships

21 special vehicles

4 Mobile Missile Systems

According to estimates by Nato the current number of Russian soldiers killed is likely to be between 7,000 and 15,000. Russia itself speaks of around 1,350 fallen soldiers. However, the Kremlin has not yet given an explanation for the numerous pictures of corpses that are posted in Telegram channels such as "Look for your own". (ktho/dil/lz)