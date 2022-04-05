Economic development goes hand in hand with the fight against inequalities

Before talking about the “Pact for Turin”, I want to reiterate the strongest condemnation of the Government and my personal for the massacres of civilians documented in recent days in Ukraine. The atrocities committed in Bucha, Irpin and other places liberated by the Ukrainian army deeply shake our souls as Europeans and convinced democrats. Independent investigations need to shed full light on what happened. War crimes must be punished. President Putinthe authorities and the Russian army will have to answer for their actions.

Italy and the European Union support the Ukrainian people, fighting for peace and freedom. The European Commission has just announced a new package of sanctions against Moscow. Italy is fully aligned with the rest of theEuropean Union and strongly supports the restrictive measures presented by President von der Leyen. Today we expelled 30 Russian diplomats, a decision taken in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners. I say to President Putin once again to put an end to the hostilities, to stop the massacres of civilians, to take part seriously in the negotiations for the achievement of peace. For Russia, war makes no sense: she only means shame, isolation, poverty.

Today’s ceremony is an opportunity to think about Turin’s future together, so that it can respond with inventiveness and courage to the transformations of our time, as it has been able to do in the past. I am thinking of the integration of the hundreds of thousands of people who arrived in the city, especially from the South, between the 1950s and 1970s. To urban regeneration projects, in particular from the 1990s, which gave new energy to entire neighborhoods and led to the recovery of areas that were industrial. To the metamorphosis of the city into a tourist and cultural pole – with the 2006 Winter Olympics and art and literature fairs. As the Mayor said Lo Russo, Turin has often been a laboratory in which to seek innovative solutions to epochal changes. This is the history of Turin – and we want it to continue to be

The Pact that we sign today represents a commitment that the Government assumes with the city, to which we allocate approximately 1.1 billion euros; and that the Municipality takes in front of the citizens, with the aim of consolidating their finances and investing with attention, ambition, foresight. I want to thank Undersecretary Garofoli, Mayor Lo Russo and all those who made this agreement possible. I am confident that these resources can give greater serenity to the Municipality in planning the interventions to be implemented in the coming years.

The government wants to accompany the changes born in the city towards long-term goals. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan represents an important opportunity to invest in the future of Turin and Piedmont – as well as other parts of Italy. Unlike many projects of the past, imposed from above without confronting the communities, the government wants to respond to the needs expressed by citizens. We want to provide the means to address the major transformations taking place – such as climate change – whose effects are also evident here. I am referring to the drought period that lasted 110 days – one of the longest in the history of the city and the region – which was followed by the violent hailstorms of recent days. Hydroelectric production – which is the main source of renewable energy in Piedmont and Italy – has fallen to one of the lowest levels in the last 20 years.

These anomalous conditions also affect agriculture. Seeing the Po – our river “bigger, longer, more beautiful, more expensive”, as Mario Soldati called it – running out of water is a blow to our history. In National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we intervene to reactivate natural processes and promote the recovery of biodiversity throughout the Po area, along its entire course. It is an important project, to which we allocate 360 ​​million. Another 145 million will go to Piedmont to further protect water resources.

To combat climate change, energy, industry and mobility need to be rethought. With the PNRR we support Turin and the Piedmont in the process of manufacturing renewal, which must take place in line with the most urgent challenges we face. The Government can and must have a supporting role in managing these changes, to implement them quickly and reduce the costs of the transition for businesses and citizens. We do it for the automotive sector, one of the most complex and strategic supply chains for Italy, with deep ties with the city of Turin. We invest 8.7 billion until 2030 to help companies in the sector in the ecological transition. We want to increase demand and support supply, focusing on research and encouraging the creation of the necessary skills.

Innovation requires effective cooperation between public and private. Turin offers an excellent model of collaboration between academia and industry. Examples are the University of Turin, the Polytechnic and the numerous research centers that work together to develop advanced technologies in various sectors – aerospace, biotechnology, sustainable mobility, artificial intelligence. With the PNRR we allocate more than 11 billion to strengthen research and promote technology transfer – and Turin intends to be the protagonist.

Economic development must go hand in hand with civil progress and the fight against inequalities. With the PNRR we intervene to make the districts of Turin – in addition to those of other municipalities in the metropolitan area – even more inclusive, modern and sustainable. TO Turin, in the Porta Palazzo area we are building 41 new apartments. In corso Racconigi, in Borgo San Paolo we are upgrading 40. In the Vallette district, we improve the public housing in Viale dei Mughetti. The funds – a total of almost 44 million for Turin alone – are also used to maintain roads and schools, to create green areas and cycle links. We allocate an additional 113 million for urban regeneration. We enhance the public service by purchasing sustainable means of transport, to reduce traffic and pollution. To these investments are added 120 million for the metropolitan area – infrastructures, public spaces, services.

Finally, we invest in two pillars of the welfare state: education and health. We allocate 128 million to Piedmont for the construction of nursery schools e 33 million for preschools. We allocate 43 million for innovative schools, which focus on the sustainability and architectural quality of buildings – a model tested right here in Turin in the Giovanni Pascoli and Enrico Fermi middle schools. We strengthen sports infrastructures, secure school buildings, build and upgrade canteens. We invest in territorial medicine to provide greater coverage and more targeted assistance, essential in a mountainous area such as Piedmont.

You from Turin – especially the younger ones – have shown that you know how to reinvent your city in a more supportive, more sustainable direction. Of wanting to work in innovative industries – where “progress dominates, where beauty shines”, as Adriano said Olivetti. You have repeatedly managed to have a positive and concrete impact on public policies. To you from Turin, I make an appeal: continue to unite your minds and dedicate your enthusiasm to these goals. The next few years must mark the beginning of a new experimentation. For Turin, and for all of Italy.

Thank you.