Another 48 Russian soldiers captured by the forces of Kiev will be tried for war crimes in Ukraine, said the attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, specifying that, to date, investigations have been opened against nearly 13,000 soldiers from Moscow. Vadim Shishimarin’s first trial resulted in a life sentence for the killing of a 62-year-old unarmed civilian.

Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, shot in the head in the village of Chupakhivka in the Sumy region on February 28. During the trial that took place in the Kiev district court, Shishimarin apologized to the victim’s widow, Kateryna Shalipova, telling her that she recognized her guilt and asking her to forgive him. “I didn’t want to kill”, were the last words of the sergeant, while his defense attorney, Viktor Ovsiannikov, told the court that Shishimarin shot after refusing twice to carry out the order. Prosecutor Andriy Synyuk ruled that the defense arguments did not change the essence of the case.