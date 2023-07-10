When the heads of state and government of NATO meet in Vilnius in the coming days, they will talk about the cornerstones of the alliance’s defence: how much money the members invest in their defense budgets, which troops they provide for the eastern flank and with which weapon systems they are equipped, in order to be able to ward off a Russian attack in an emergency. One aspect will probably remain in the background, although not a square centimeter of the alliance can be defended without it: logistics.

Billions, brigades and howitzers attract attention, transport and supplies rarely do. Both are among the greatest challenges Allianz is facing. For howitzers to fire, tanks to drive and soldiers to fight, a gigantic network is needed through which a constant stream of material and soldiers flows to the front (and back again).

Something like this is written quickly, but it is extremely difficult to implement in practice. Especially in the new framework that NATO is planning: the alliance partners want to be able to deploy up to 800,000 soldiers within 180 days in order to defend their own territory with them from the Danube Delta up to Finnmark if necessary.

deter Russia

This is what NATO’s new armed forces model envisages. With him, Russia should be deterred more. In view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the alliance no longer wants to rely solely on the comparatively small combat groups of the allies, which are already on a rotating basis on the eastern flank together with the homeland forces there. But deterrence lives from credibility, and that cannot be achieved with the Kremlin by declarations of intent, but only by combat units that are ready to deploy and able to hold out.



Image: FAZ card



The prerequisites for this “enablement” are being planned in Ulm. The NATO command responsible for troop and material transport, the “Joint Support and Enabling Command” (JSEC for short), is located in the Wilhelmsburg barracks above the city. There, Alexander Sollfrank slides his finger over a map of Europe, which, with its many connections, colorful and intersecting lines, is more like the route map of a big city. The German lieutenant general leads the command with almost 500 posts, which plans the relocation and supply of the alliance troops from the east coast of the United States to the east flank of NATO for the Allied Supreme Commander in Europe.







Details about the transport routes that Sollfrank points to are not intended for publication. Information that might be of use to the Russians remains in the commander’s office. What is clear is that the network of rails and roads begins in ports along the west coast of Europe and then extends east to the border of the Alliance in corridors with a multitude of routes and alternative routes. And they have to endure a lot.

“Really big bundles of power”

Sollfrank says that these are “really large bundles of forces” that NATO may want to transfer to the assigned areas of operations in a “short period of time”. He speaks of brigades and divisions, large military formations that consist of many thousands of soldiers, including the equipment they carry with them. To a certain extent, the tasks he is now taking care of are a déjà vu for the 56-year-old general. When, as a young officer, he led a Panzergrenadier platoon in Bavaria at the end of the 1980s, even larger formations, the corps, stood side by side on the German-German border to deter the Warsaw Pact from attacking to the west.