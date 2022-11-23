Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Kremlin boss Putin renewed his harsh accusations and threats against the West in a speech. It’s a sweeping sweep of his worldview.

Munich/Moscow — In the midst of the Ukraine war, Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin repeatedly verbally targets the western world. This has not changed in his latest speech on Russian foreign policy. Again there were accusations and threats as well as the justification of Russia’s illegal war of aggression.

Putin’s key message in his speech: the West is trying to impose its own position with no respect for the interests of other countries, while Russian policy is aimed at coexistence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his foreign policy speech at the Valdai Club. © IMAGO/Sergey Guneev

Putin speech: Kremlin boss with incendiary speech and threat against the West — “bloody and dirty”

According to Putin, Moscow does not consider itself an “enemy of the West”. At an event hosted by the Valdai Club, Putin said, according to the state news agency Tass: “Russia did not and does not see itself as an enemy of the West.” The Valdai Club is an annual gathering of Russian politicians, journalists and other public figures .

During his speech, Putin underlined that the US was putting pressure on other countries, which was “wrong policy”. According to the Kremlin boss, the West would pay an “increasing price” for attempts to remain the “hegemon”. He spoke of a “bloody and dirty” policy of the West, which rejects the sovereignty and identity of countries and peoples. He also accused the West of wanting to control humanity alone. Putin warned Western countries against such plans: “Whoever sows the wind will reap the hurricane.”

Despite all his accusations, however, it was Putin himself who questioned the sovereignty of another state. In recognizing the sovereignty of the so-called “Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics”, he referred to history and downright denied today’s Ukraine the sovereignty and even the right to exist. His confidante Dmitry Medvedev even threatened Ukraine with “disappearing from the world map”.

Putin sees “western dominance” at the end — “unipolar world is a thing of the past

Unlike the West, Russia does not want to become a hegemon, the Kremlin boss claimed. Instead, Moscow tried to restore relations with the West and sent the message: “Let’s live together.” Russia had behaved “absolutely sincerely”. However, the West has not responded positively to Russia’s efforts.

Putin also said Russia cannot be “destroyed and wiped off the geopolitical map.” Current events have shown that Moscow is strong. “Russia is not a semi-colony of the West,” the Russian ruler underlined, adding: “The time of the undivided dominance of the West is over, the unipolar world is a thing of the past.”

The Russian ruler also complained: “The West sees any criticism against itself as ‘Kremlin intrigues'”. This is also the case for any criticism by the Russian leadership level of political opponents. What Putin does not mention, however, is that in Russia this is not limited to criticism. Political opponents and demonstrators are arrested and silenced.

Putin thinks Russia is Ukraine’s creator — ‘only we can guarantee security’

The Kremlin boss also commented on Ukraine and NATO expansion. He claimed that Russian concerns about the expansion of the alliance were simply ignored, even though the West knew “that NATO expansion at the expense of Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia”. When attempts were made to talk about security concerns in this regard, Russia was “sent away”.

Referring to the annexation of Ukrainian territory, he said: “Russia could not recognize the independence of Donbass and then just abandon it.” It was a historical fact “that Ukrainian and Russian people are equal”. After all, Russia “created” today’s Ukraine and only Moscow can therefore guarantee the country’s security.

Visits to Ukraine during the war – Politics shows solidarity View photo gallery

Putin predicts ‘turning point’ — ‘most important decade since end of World War II’

“In Ukraine, the West tried to show who’s boss with an unnecessary coup d’état,” Putin said. He is likely referring to the fall of Viktor Yanukovych. The events in the neighboring country are now “tectonic changes in the world order”. The new order will be created “before our eyes”, but must be “based on law”, stressed Putin and added: “The world is at a historical turning point.” The “most important decade since the end of the Second World War” is imminent.

The Kremlin chief called for the formation of the “Symphony of Human Civilizations”. Traditional societies with traditional and spiritual values ​​are the foundation. The West should not impose any “newfangled trends in the form of dozens of genders”. (bb)