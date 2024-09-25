Ukraine: Biden announces new aid to Kiev for almost $8 billion

US President Joe Biden has announced new aid to Ukraine worth $7.9 billion, including long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions and another battery of Patriot air defense missiles.My message is clear: the United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war.”the US president reiterated, explaining that he had ordered the Department of Defense to allocate all remaining funds for security assistance that have been allocated to Ukraine by the end of his term. That’s $2.4 billion.



Zelensky: “I am grateful to President Joe Bidento the US Congress and to both parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as to the entire American people for today’s announcement of significant US defense aid to Ukraine, totaling $7.9 billion, and sanctions against Russia,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X a few hours before his meetings at the White House.

Zelensky assured that “the brave Ukrainian warriors” will use “this assistance in the most efficient and transparent way to achieve our main common goal: Ukraine’s victory, a just and lasting peace and transatlantic security”. “I am grateful to the United States for providing the most essential assets to protect our people. An additional Patriot air defense battery, additional air defense capabilities and interceptors, drones, long-range missiles and air-to-ground munitions, as well as funds to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industrial base”, the Ukrainian president listed. He also said he appreciated “the decision to expand programs to train a larger number of F-16 pilots, as well as the strong sanctions measures imposed to further limit Russia’s ability to finance its aggression against Ukraine”.

Meanwhile Russian troops hit a military airport and energy facilities involved in Ukraine’s military operationsthe Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported, specifying that “aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the troop groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the energy facilities that supported the functioning of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and a military airport”.

Another drone overflight was recorded last night at a critically low altitude near the industrial site of the Rivne nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Ukrainian state atomic energy corporation Energoatom said. “Once again, Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Energoatom informs the relevant institutions about this,” the company wrote on Telegram, stressing that no one has the right to violate the principles of nuclear and radiation safety and that energy terrorism, which is one of Russia’s war tactics, must be stopped immediately.

U.S. President Joe Biden will bring together 50 of Ukraine’s allies for a summit in Germany in October. “Next month, I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” he said in a statement released by the White House. Biden will visit Germany from October 10 to 13, and from October 13 to 15 he will fly to Angola.

