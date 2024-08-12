Home policy

From: Marcus Giebel

Ukrainian units are advancing into Russian territory. Moscow must first gather itself together. A German politician believes the time has come for more tanks.

Berlin – The advance of Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region apparently caught Moscow’s military leadership completely unprepared. It appears to be the first time in the Ukraine war that soldiers from the invaded country have taken over Russian territory. It remains to be seen what the response of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will be.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, Marcus Faber (FDP) is also making a move that is linked to that of the Ukrainians. The FDP politician, who chairs the Defense Committee, called for via X for further tank deliveries to Kyiv.”The Ukrainian advance against the invasion forces at Kursk is going better than expected. It is forcing the aggressor to withdraw massive numbers of troops from the front in the east. This is creating a sense of relaxation there. An opportunity to talk about more Leopard 2s,” wrote the 40-year-old, who completed his basic military service as a tank engineer.

More tanks for Ukraine? FDP politician Marcus Faber is promoting the delivery of more Leopard 2s to the war zone.



Leopard 2 for Ukraine? So far, the German government has delivered 18 tanks

According to official information from the Federal Government 18 Leopard 2s have been delivered to Ukraine so far – as part of a joint project with other user countries. The planned deliveries include ammunition for the battle tank, which has been produced since 1978.

In contrast, 77 more Leopard 1 A5s are to be added to the 58 in a joint project with Denmark and the Netherlands. In addition, the delivery of another 20 Marders is being prepared, after 120 have already been delivered. At least three of these armored personnel carriers are to be delivered to a Picture-Reportedly, they were deployed on Russian territory. This in turn caused Putin’s loyal follower Dmitri Medvedev to tweet about Russian tanks in Berlin’s government district.

FDP politician on the end of the Ukraine war: “Peace negotiations with Putin’s successor”

It is not clear from his statements to what extent Faber would also release the Leopard 2 for Ukrainian advances into Russia. However, the liberal sees the changed situation in the combat zone as a “good basis for peace negotiations with Putin’s successor”. On the other hand, he predicts that the Moscow ruler, who has so far been unrestricted, will go to the International Criminal Court.

“Our military aid for Ukraine is the best investment in our security,” Faber continues to advocate for additional deliveries and states: “It reduces the Russian threat potential every day. It prevents Ukrainian civilians from becoming refugees. Putin’s mouthpieces in Germany can now also realize this.”

Now Vladimir Putin must also defend his country: Russian troops have already had to deal with the Leopard 2.



CDU politicians disagree on Ukraine war: Kretschmer advocates stronger diplomatic efforts

Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) had previously also referred to the argument that further aid could prevent a larger flow of refugees from Ukraine to the West in winter. “So it is also a reassurance for us if Ukraine succeeds in binding Russia, gaining time and yet showing the world that they are capable of achieving military successes – at least to a limited extent,” said the CDU politician and retired colonel of the German Armed Forces in the rbb-24 Inforadio.

The views of his party colleague Michael Kretschmer are completely different. The Prime Minister of Saxony emphasized in an interview with the Editorial Network Germany: “We can no longer provide funds for weapons to Ukraine, only for these weapons to be used up and to be of no use. Everything has to be proportionate. Support, yes, but we realize that we are reaching our limits.”

A return to the negotiating table is necessary: ​​”I am again calling for an increase in diplomatic efforts. We need alliances with China and India, for example, that will influence Putin so that he is willing to agree to a ceasefire.”

Ukraine advance in Kursk region: Russians say weapons from NATO countries are being used

Meanwhile, the Russian state news agency reported Cup citing the Ministry of Defense, comprehensive logistical support for the affected region would be organized to counter the Ukrainian invasion attempt. It was also reported that the governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons in the Belovsky region. In addition to police officers, the chairman of the village council was also injured.

According to the Investigative Committee, it was found that the Ukrainian armed forces had used weapons from NATO countries. Svetlana Petrenko, as a representative of the committee, pointed out to the Cup According to the report, the target was “small arms, heavy equipment and multiple rocket systems”.

According to authorities, more than 120,000 people have already had to be evacuated. Smirnov said that the Ukrainians had penetrated about twelve kilometers deep into the country over a width of 40 kilometers. Whether the attack will really be a success remains to be seen. One military expert has his doubts. (mg)