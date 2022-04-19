Home page politics

The Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has been expected for days. Now it seems to have started. The news ticker.

Update from Tuesday, April 17th, 2022, 6 a.m.: According to information from Kyiv, the Russian army launched the expected large-scale attack in the east during the Ukraine war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday evening: “We can now state that Russian troops have started the battle for Donbass, for which they have been preparing for a long time.” The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said: ” Donbass: The second phase of the war has begun, but I tell you, believe in the armed forces of Ukraine.” The general staff in Kyiv had also reported “signs” of an offensive. There was initially no confirmation from the Russian side.

According to Zelenskyy, “a very large part” of the Russian army is concentrated in the east for the offensive. Ukraine will oppose this. “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” the president assured. You will defend yourself and give up nothing. No rocket attack has fundamentally improved the situation for Russia, Zelenskyj said. “And if we evaluate them all together, we conclude that they are strategic nonsense.”

Russian military vehicles drive along a road near Mariupol. © Alexei Alexandrov/AP/dpa

Ukraine war: Russia launches new offensive

+++ 10.50 p.m.: According to information from Kyiv, Russia has started the expected offensive in eastern Ukraine. Several cities were attacked, with deaths and injuries reported. In particular, the major cities of Kharkiv and Donetsk are under attack. The port city of Mariupol is also still contested (see first report).

The eastward offensive by Russia had been expected since the attackers withdrew from the region around Kyiv. According to information from Ukraine, in addition to the expected targets, rockets were also fired at the city of Lviv in the west. At least six people are said to have died.

Ukraine war: Last stand in Mariupol against Russia

First report from Monday, April 18, 2022, 9:00 p.m.: Kyiv – More than 50 days after Vladimir Putin started the Ukraine war, the port city of Mariupol is proving to be increasingly clear as pointing the way for the conflict. The city is of enormous importance both for the course of the war and its economic consequences. Outnumbered fighters from Ukraine are preventing troops from Russia from taking Mariupol outright.

If Mariupol falls, then Ukraine will fall too, local fighters defending the city against Russia have been warning for weeks. Despite being outnumbered, they let a Russian ultimatum to surrender slip by. In the meantime, the approximately 2,500 remaining fighters have entrenched themselves in the Asovstal steelworks. According to media reports from Ukraine, 1,000 civilians are said to be staying there. Out of Moscow* meanwhile comes the threat that anyone who resists will be destroyed.

Ukraine war: militants in Mariupol resist Russia

The soldiers from Ukraine are asking for more support in the battle for Mariupol Kyiv*. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy* relays this message to the West by urgently demanding heavy weapons. In addition, Zelenskyj made it clear that he would end negotiations with Vladimir Putin and Russia in the Ukraine war if the people in the surrounded plant died.

Mariupol is also important for the further course of the Ukraine war because thousands of soldiers from Russia are tied up here with heavy equipment. Should they capture the city, they could continue Russia’s offensive into northern Ukraine. The port city is also relevant for developments after the end of the war. As a place of production and export, Mariupol offers a significant advantage for whoever ultimately controls the city. The Donetsk separatist leader already announced during an appearance on the eastern outskirts of the city: “We are here forever. Russia is here forever.”

Not only in Mariupol is the Ukraine war not going as planned for Russia. For example, the Russian warship Moskva recently sank, with Ukraine claiming to have sunk it with rockets. (vbu/dpa)