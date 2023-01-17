Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Ukraine surprises the West with cheap solutions to expensive problems. For the USA, the war is apparently also a kind of “test laboratory”.

WASHINGTON, DC – Ukraine has received increasing support from the West in the first year of the Ukraine war. The USA in particular were pioneers in terms of arms deliveries.

Perhaps there is a welcome side effect for the arms donors: the war offers the West the rare opportunity to test its weapon systems in action – against another industrialized nation. In addition, Ukraine is proving to be resourceful in developing its weapons systems and solving acute problems quickly, reports CNN, citing intelligence sources.

Ukraine War: “Real War Combat Tests” for the West?

The Ukraine is “a weapons laboratory because the equipment has not previously been used in a war between two industrialized nations,” an expert from the Western intelligence services told the broadcaster: “These are combat tests in real life.”

The US military benefits from the information on the usefulness of its own weapon systems, the reports New York Times. The Pentagon is also monitoring Russia’s use of cheap, upgradable drones. These drones are Iranian equipment that explodes on impact.

So the US is studying war to figure out how wars between two modern nations can be funded and funded in the 21st century. Less mobile weapons systems would have no place in military conflicts in the future, a US military operations officer concluded to CNN. Systems would have to be able to change their location easily and quickly in order to evade counterattacks.

Systems such as the M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher have proven to be successful. The Ukrainian use of such systems will still be part of analyzes in the future. The Ukrainian military used the limited number of such systems strategically to cause as much damage as possible.

Ukraine becomes the test laboratory for western weapons and new war strategies. © picture alliance/dpa/Libkos

Ukraine as a pioneer? The United States is apparently fascinated by military inventions from Kyiv

In the autumn, Ukraine had recaptured much territory in counterattacks. The Russian military pushed them back with western weapons. But above all self-developed systems have helped the Ukrainian military with this success, according to CNN. Ukrainian software has turned tablets and smartphones into serious targeting tools. A mobile app allows the military to direct missiles to a precise target using satellite imagery and an algorithm. Further development is easier with an app. At the same time, more staff are available.

By using 3D printers, the Ukrainian military has spare parts to repair drones in a timely manner, it said. In addition, ordinary pickup trucks have been converted into mobile rocket launchers. These quick and inexpensive innovations were of great importance in the Ukraine war.

According to the report, the West was also impressed by the strategic innovations – even in the first weeks of the war. Ukrainian soldiers would have sneaked up on Russian tanks with rockets on their shoulders without infantry. “Your innovations are incredibly impressive,” Seth Jones, director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN. (hecr)