Andrew Schmid

Competitors in Hungary’s prime ministerial election on April 3: Peter Marki-Zay and Viktor Orban. © Peter Kohalmi/Jure Makovec/afp/Montage

“Orban is facing the most difficult election in twelve years,” says opposing candidate Marki-Zay. Merkur.de spoke to him and Green politician Hofreiter before the election.

Budapest – The parliamentary elections in Hungary are taking place under special circumstances this year. The opposition has come together and is sending a common candidate into the race against current Prime Minister Viktor Orban: Peter Marki-Zay*. The 49-year-old, a hitherto relatively unknown political slate, is an outsider, but not without a chance.

Marki-Zay has been mayor of the small Hungarian town of Hodmezövasarhely since 2018. In October 2021, the independent won a primary organized by the opposition. He is supported by a colorful mix of parties, including the Greens, the Right and the Left. That’s the only way he would have a chance, says Marki-Zay in an interview Merkur.de*. “We need this common, national counterweight to Orban.”

Hungary election 2022: Marki-Zay’s dual strategy – “we attack from both sides”

He himself says he has nothing to do with any of the six opposition parties. He wants to make his own policy, but is definitely pursuing a dual strategy. On the one hand, he likes to emphasize his conservative values. He says that he himself used to vote for Orban’s Fidesz party and emphasizes the importance of his seven children and Christianity. He also sees himself as a representative of the European People’s Party, the faction in the European Parliament that recently left Fidesz in the dispute. “We already stand for the values ​​of the EPP.” The EPP, in turn, supports Marki-Zay. Party leader Donald Tusk spoke at a campaign event in Hungary.

On the other hand, there are also left-wing themes in Marki-Zay’s election manifesto. He advocates a much more liberal – and pro-European – policy than Orban. He wants to introduce the euro in the country within five years. Although Hungary is part of the EU, the forint is still used. He also wants to strengthen minorities such as the Roma population in Hungary. You can donate to refugees on his website.

Peter Marki-Zay in conversation with Merkur.de political journalist Andreas Schmid. The conversation took place via video about a week before the election. © fkn

Do voters know what Orban’s opponent actually stands for? Doesn’t this course run the risk of diluting your own profile? “Yes, sure,” admits Marki-Zay quite bluntly. “I’ve been accused of being too right or too left.” But he simply had to “attack from both sides”. Marki-Zay wants to appeal to conservative voters in rural areas as well as liberal city dwellers. In campaign mode, Marki-Zay says, “Anyone who wants to overthrow the corrupt prime minister must vote for me. I think this message gets through to people.” April 3rd will show whether this is actually the case.

Hungary election 2022: election campaign in a media landscape under Orban control

Despite political differences, Marki-Zay and his supporters agree on one point: “We cannot go on with Orban”. The prime minister, in office since 2010, has created a “sophisticated system and changed Hungarian politics”. It is therefore “very difficult to still speak of a democracy in Hungary.” Marki-Zay mentions the buzzwords corruption, electoral law reforms, changes in the law from which Orban benefits, and suppression of press freedom. In 2006, Reporters Without Borders ranked Hungary ahead of Germany in terms of freedom of the press. In tenth place. In the current ranking from 2020, Hungary has slipped to 89th place. This is because Orban now controls many media.

The NGO Reporters Without Borders on freedom of the press in Hungary “Since Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party came to power in 2010, they gradually took control of the media. Public broadcasting and Hungary’s only news agency were centralized. Since the summer of 2017, the regional press has been entirely owned by Orban-friendly entrepreneurs. In 2018, almost 500 government-related media companies were brought together in a holding company with centrally coordinated reporting. Important critical media were shut down, large news portals were taken over by entrepreneurs close to Orbán and editorially brought into line.”

Hungary election: “Fidesz propaganda is everywhere” – Hofreiter speaks of “not fair” election campaign

Hungary’s media landscape is clearly Orban-friendly. Marki-Zay even speaks of brainwashing. “The propaganda apparatus works and blames the opposition for Hungary’s problems,” says the 49-year-old, referring to the economic situation and higher inflation.” In addition, one could only have registered for the corona vaccination by email. Then campaign advertising was carried out using this e-mail data. “Fidesz propaganda is everywhere. They spread a lot of lies about me or take things out of context.”

Before the election, the non-party politician only got five minutes on state television. This is the minimum required by law. “I got five minutes. Five minutes before and five minutes after, everything was as usual – Orban’s lies on TV.” Otherwise, there was almost no political debate in most media. There is no such thing as a television duel as is usual in Germany.

In Budapest, and especially in rural areas, you almost only see Orban posters. This is probably also due to the fact that most of the advertising locations such as advertising pillars or billboards are in the hands of Orban confidants such as Lörinc Meszaros, as opposed to the Green politician Anton Hofreiter Merkur.de portrays. “All the billboard companies are de facto owned by the Fidesz party and they decide how much the opposition can put up.”

“Let’s make Hungary safe.” An Orban poster in Bicske, Hungary, around 30 kilometers from Budapest. Interesting: The poster is declared as “information”, not as election advertising. © as

Hofreiter was in Hungary a week before the election and left the country overall with the image of an “unfair” election campaign. “You didn’t get the impression that you were in an EU member state with a functioning democracy.” Hofreiter also speaks of possible electoral fraud by counting the votes of Hungarians living abroad. This is officially allowed, but difficult to verify. “We have absolutely no control over how many votes Fidesz swindles for itself,” says Marki-Zay.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will send a squad of election observers into the country for fear of manipulation of the results of the Hungarian elections.

Hungary election: The Ukraine war as a game changer in the final sprint?

Asked about his chances, Marki-Zay speaks of a fifty-fifty duel. “It’s a small miracle that we still have a chance.” A month ago, the polls predicted an almost neck-and-neck race. Fidesz was less than five percent ahead. “Viktor Orban* faces the most difficult election in twelve years,” says Marki-Zay. In the past three elections, Orban had easily won against opponents who had no chance.

However, the mood seems to have changed somewhat as a result of the Ukraine war*. A week before the election, Orban’s Fidesz party has 50 percent, Marki-Zay’s coalition has reached 43 percent. As a neighboring country to Ukraine, Hungary is feeling the effects of the war more than other EU countries. The train station in Budapest has been full of Ukrainian refugees for weeks. Orban may be able to pick up some of the voters who are more critical of migration – also with his rhetoric, says Marki-Zay. “So far 800,000 Ukrainians have crossed the Hungarian border. Orban has rediscovered the refugee narrative* and exploited it. He doesn’t say that only 2,500 of them really want to stay in Hungary.”

People from Ukraine arrive in Budapest in March. Hungary is a neighboring country of Ukraine. © Marcelo Nagy/Imago

Hungary election marked by the Ukraine war: “We are enormously dependent on Russian gas”

Orban is currently being criticized in the West for being close to Putin. “He represented Putin’s interests for twelve years, that’s very clear,” says Marki-Zay. “Now it’s changing course a bit, but it still makes far too little distinction between the aggressor and the victim in this war.” Hungary’s economy is heavily geared towards Russia. A new gas deal was sealed with Gazprom in October. That is why not only Orban but also Marki-Zay are skeptical about some sanctions against Russia.

It is true that Russia must be “sanctioned with everything that can stop the war,” says the candidate for prime minister. “But Hungary is extremely dependent on Russian gas. We need to become more independent, but we will not be doing a complete gas stop at the moment. Unless we receive international support, for example through LNG terminals.” This means, for example, liquid gas from Qatar, which the Federal Republic of Germany now also wants to rely on.

Should Marki-Zay win the election on Sunday, he faces the difficult task of uniting the opposition’s differing policies. Whether this alliance can also appear as one after the election and in possible times of crisis seems at least questionable. “It won’t always be easy, that’s for sure,” says Marki-Zay. “But there is one issue I’m more afraid of: that Orban will rule this country for more years.” He doesn’t want to look left or right at the opposition parties, but upwards, says Marki-Zay and then raises his voice: “We have to get out of the problems. We have to get out of the dictatorship.” (as)

