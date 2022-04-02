Home page politics

Michelle Brey

Destroyed Russian military trucks stand on a street in front of a badly damaged apartment building on the outskirts of Kyiv. © Vadim Ghirda/dpa

The Ukrainian war photographer Max Lewin was found dead near Kyiv. He was apparently shot by Russian soldiers. Lewin leaves behind four children.

Kyiv/Munich – The war in Ukraine continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects violent Russian attacks in the east of his country. All developments on the military events in the Ukraine war. Another journalist has been killed in northern Kyiv.

Ukraine War: Photographer apparently killed by Russian soldiers

The Attorney General’s Office in Kyiv confirmed on Saturday that the documentary filmmaker and photographer Max Lewin, who had been missing since mid-March, was found dead in a village near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to initial findings, the Ukrainian was shot by Russian soldiers in the escalating Ukraine conflict. But it is still being determined.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Levin is the sixth journalist to be killed since the Russian attack on Ukraine began on February 24. He was unarmed and wore a jacket with the inscription “Press”. In mid-March, the American broadcaster Fox News also mourned the loss of a well-known US journalist. He had also been killed in Kyiv.

Ukraine war: journalist and father of four children found dead near Kyiv – “rest in peace”

US journalist Christopher Miller wrote on Twitter that he met Lewin in Ukraine in 2014. The father of four children was found dead on Friday.

“Our good friend, the famous war photographer Max Lewin, is dead,” Ukrainian journalist Ilja Ponomarenko said on Twitter. He disappeared in a battle around Kyiv on March 13. Many still had hopes that Lewin had been captured by the Russians, he continued. “Unfortunately, his body was recovered on April 1st. Rest in peace friend,” was the closing words of his tweet.

Levin worked for Ukrainian and international media. He was considered a very experienced photographer. During fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he managed to escape from a surrounded town where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine negotiations continue. The pope avoids direct criticism of Putin and Russia – and would like to travel to Kyiv himself.