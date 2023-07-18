Ukraine war and the “arms store”!
There are many types of diplomatic statements, some of which are rough as an appropriate response to a hostile attitude towards the country that issued the statement, and the roughness may reach the extent of provoking the party concerned with the statement, so that it engages in behavior that later justifies military action against it.
Including those that are very friendly and praise the positions of the other party, which the source of the statement hopes will perform behavior that entails a clear reward for his country.
Including what is intended to tempt a country to engage in behavior that will cause it major problems later, such as taking military action. Some of them are interrogative because of the ambiguity of statements issued by an official source in a country related to the country that issued the statement, and ambiguity is sometimes a required feature in diplomatic statements to confuse the true position of the state, in order to avoid embarrassment or a desire to deceive the party concerned with the statement.
Some of them are sarcastic in order to evade an answer or deliver a message indirectly, and to this pattern belongs the statement of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace last Wednesday regarding Ukraine’s requests for arms from its allies, in which he indicated that his country is not an “Amazon store” for weapons, and added that there are A word of caution, and it is – like it or not – that people want to see gratitude, and that sometimes you are trying to get countries to give up their own stocks.
In subsequent clarifications to his statement, the British minister noted that Ukraine needed to understand that in many countries, and some parliaments, Ukrainian arms requests do not have strong support, and that Kiev has not always been keen to win over skeptical politicians, both within the United States and elsewhere.
This statement resonated widely for several considerations, especially in light of the subsequent statements of the Minister of Defense, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Zelensky.
In fact, what can be drawn from these statements is very important for the current and future course of the conflict in Ukraine, and there are two main observations in this regard, the first of which is that the British minister’s statements indicate that Ukraine’s requests and efforts to arm may have become a real problem, not because its allies have changed their directions. In response to its assistance, but because their ability to meet these requests may have become limited, financially and politically, in the sense that the rate of consumption of weapons may have exceeded the rate of production of new weapons, as evidenced by what is known and what the British minister indicated that Ukrainian requests are sometimes met from the stocks of countries allied.
On the political level, it is known that there is opposition within Europe and the United States to continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine at this rate, at a time when the burdens of daily life continue to increase.
This brings us to the second observation that the British minister politely referred to, which is that the donors like to see some kind of gratitude, and in fact the frequent criticism of the Ukrainian president of the behavior of his allies is remarkable, and even his political calculations in general seem unreasonable, for example, his objection to postponing the accession of His country joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization until after the end of the war, raising the question of whether he did not know that immediate accession, in the concept of the alliance, means a direct third world war, and not by proxy, as is happening now.
* Professor of Political Science – Cairo University
#Ukraine #war #arms #store
Leave a Reply