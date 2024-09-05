Belarus shoots down two Russian drones, launched by Moscow forces for an offensive in the war against Ukraine. The anomalous situation occurred in the last hours, as highlighted by Ukrainian and Belarusian Telegram channels. The two Shahed drones would have entered Belarusian territory around 1 am, invading the southeastern region of Gomel, on the border with Ukraine.

Близько 1.00 два ударні дрони «Шахед» залетіли у Гомельську область Б ілорусі з Чернігівської області pic.twitter.com/A0d3QJ0Yve — Українська правда (@ukrpravda_news) September 4, 2024

The border crossing is described in particular by the Hajun Project, an independent outlet that monitors war operations. Belarus responded by taking off its fighters from the Baranovichi base at 1:30, 2:20 and 3:10 in the morning. The jets reportedly shot down the drones and explosions were heard in the region.

The Telegram channel broadcasts a video that is widely relaunched by Ukrainian media and also attracts the attention of international newspapers. Newsweek, on its website, reconstructs the story, highlighting that it is not possible to independently verify the information disseminated by Hajun Project.

The episode is nothing short of anomalous in a context of constant tension, especially in recent weeks, between Kiev and Minsk. Ukraine has repeatedly warned Belarus, which has massed troops on the border between the two countries. Kiev fears the opening of a new front in the war with Russia and, through its Foreign Ministry, sent a very harsh message 10 days ago: “Avoid tragic mistakes.”

“We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw forces from our border,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. President Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus is Vladimir Putin’s Russia’s No. 1 ally and hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

Kiev, based on intelligence information, said that under the pretext of exercises, Belarus has amassed men, equipment and weapons in the Gomel region. The area also recorded a massive presence of men who were part of Wagner, the mercenary company created by Evgeny Prigozhin and essentially disbanded after the founder’s death in the summer of 2023.