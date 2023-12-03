Home page politics

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin once again orders the size of the Russian army to be increased by 15 percent. One reason is the “continued expansion of NATO”.

Moscow – Russia wants to increase the number of its soldiers by 15 percent: According to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the army will in future have 2.2 million members, including 1.32 million soldiers. The Defense Ministry explained that the reason for the increase in the armed forces was increasing “threats” from Russia. It referred to the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the “continued expansion of NATO”.

“The increase in the size of the armed forces is necessary due to an increase in threats to our country and is related to the conduct of the special operation (in Ukraine) and the continued expansion of NATO,” said the Defense Ministry under Sergei Shoigu. NATO is currently “increasing armed forces near the border with Russia” and deploying “additional air defense and attack potential,” it said.

Putin wants to increase Russia’s army in the Ukraine war

Specifically, according to the information, the number of soldiers – i.e. excluding civilian personnel – will be increased by around 170,000. In the previous decree on the Russian armed forces in August 2022, the number of troops was set at two million, including 1.15 million soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense assured that the expansion of the army that has now been ordered should take place in stages and on a voluntary basis. Military mobilization is “not planned”. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Hundreds of thousands are leaving Russia because of mobilization

In view of difficulties in the offensive in Ukraine, Russia ordered a mobilization in September 2022. Hundreds of thousands of young people then fled the country to avoid being drafted into the army.

According to Russian information, the situation at the front has now stabilized and the army is again relying more on voluntary recruitment. Potential soldiers are promised, among other things, high pay and social benefits if they sign up. (AFP/frs)