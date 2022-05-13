Home page politics

Of: Christian Deutschländer, Georg Anastasiadis, and Klaus Rimpel

In the Merkur interview, Ambassador Andrji Melnynk talks about Germany’s role in the Ukraine war and criticism of his person.

Munich – In Berlin they call him the “anger diplomat”: The Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk polarized with his clear words and his often little diplomatic criticism of the federal government and especially the SPD. Our newspaper spoke to Melnyk about the criticism of his person, the expectations of Germany – and possible ways out of the Ukraine conflict.

Ambassador Andriy Melnynk: “It was a very boring speech by Putin”

Dr. Melnyk, you must have followed Putin’s speech with great interest. Was there a point where you were surprised?

It was a very insipid speech. One could read between the lines that Putin had to admit that he could no longer win this war. But, alas, his main message was that he will accept more casualties and that we must brace ourselves for a long, bloody war.



So you didn’t see any glimmer of hope in that speech?

no Some here in Germany already saw it as a positive sign that Putin did not announce a general mobilization. But the gist of this strange speech was that he sticks to his goal of destroying Ukraine as a state and destroying the Ukrainian people.

Do you see any chance of reaching a negotiated solution with Putin?

Of course, every war ends at the negotiating table, and the Russian war of aggression is no exception. Unfortunately, at the moment the chance of that happening is very slim. Because Putin hasn’t wanted to talk to my president yet. And all mediation efforts, including German participation, have so far been in vain. For us, this means that only if we show him the limits on the battlefield will Putin open himself to negotiations.

Can you imagine that former Chancellor Angela Merkel could mediate in this conflict?

Why not. But unfortunately, Mrs. Merkel has obviously decided not to get involved in active day-to-day politics. However, if she feels that she can help us to end this diabolical war, she is of course very welcome – especially since she has maintained a very confidential relationship with Putin for decades.

Ambassador Andriy Melnynk: “No one wants to be drawn into a war”

Are you rather pleased that the federal government is moving on arms deliveries – or rather disappointed that so little is moving?

Both. Olaf Scholz’s speech about turning the corner and the Bundestag’s decision to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine are certainly historical in format. But we are still sad about the implementation. We submitted the applications for the supply of Marder and Leopard tanks and other weapons three weeks ago and are still waiting for the go-ahead from the Federal Chancellery. We don’t just want older, decommissioned weapon systems. This war can only be won if we also get the most modern German war equipment. And we need that without delay. At present we are being sent from pillar to post, from one ministry to another. Our request to the Chancellor is therefore that he convenes a war summit in the Chancellery with representatives of the German armaments industry to discuss how the one billion euros for heavy weapons can be used as quickly and best as possible.



Two feelings dominate with us: great willingness to help, but also the concern of being drawn into a war. How do you perceive the mood in Germany?

Yes, there is this wave of support in all layers. We are grateful for how mercifully hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were received in Germany. And I also understand the dilemma of our German friends. No one wants to be drawn into a war or provoke a nuclear strike by Putin. But I think it’s scaremongering. Partly also on the political level in Berlin. The truth is: You can only stop this war by putting Putin and his henchmen in their place militarily. The federal government should also tell people that clearly, encourage them.

“It’s about making people in Germany aware of the seriousness of the situation”

The mood in the German public is shaky. Many say: This ambassador is too rough. Would you call the chancellor “offended liverwurst” again?

It’s not about rhetoric or the richness of the German language, which I love so much. It’s about making people in Germany aware of the seriousness of the situation. My humble role as ambassador: I’m just making it clear that all of Europe is dealing with the most brutal war in 77 years and that this aggression can only be stopped together. A fascist Russia not only wants to destroy Ukraine, but also wants to reduce the European peace order to rubble. If we don’t stop Putin now, people in many European cities will face the terrible fate of my compatriots in Bucha.

Nevertheless, you disturb well-meaning people too. No reason for you to be self-critical?

I’ve been a diplomat for 25 years. Now I represent a country that is at war. Yes, I am self critical. Every day I ask myself dozens of times: Is what we are doing here appropriate? Better shut up? So far I’m very sure: we have to disturb the calm in Germany, and sometimes even provoke it. We have to disagree when people tell us that Ukraine should surrender and then the war will stop.

How should we imagine your contact with President Zelenskyy? Daily phone calls, SMS?

So yes. Every day we coordinate with the President, his closest circle. And that’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week. My President is very interested in Germany and the debate here. He also once again clearly invited the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor to come to Kyiv.

And – is Scholz coming?

It is time. It’s a pity that that didn’t happen on May 9th. That would have been a historic chance for the Chancellor to fly the flag in Kyiv. I hope he catches up on that as soon as possible. There are no more obstacles, no pretexts, all irritations have been eliminated.

You have family in Ukraine. What are you listening to? Are you safe?

Most of my father-in-law’s family stayed in Kyiv. The mood is slightly better than a few weeks ago, when Kyiv was directly threatened. Another part, including my mother, is in Lviv in western Ukraine. There are rocket hits here, but the location is a little safer. A small part of the family is with me in Berlin. And not a day goes by that they don’t ask me: When can we go back to our country, to our loved ones, to our lives?

what is your answer?

that there is hope. I am grateful that German policy is moving in the right direction, albeit slowly: the supply of heavy weapons, help for internally displaced persons in Ukraine, and also the prospect of EU membership. I read that over 60 percent of Germans are in favor of Ukraine becoming a full member of the EU. It is exactly this majority that I wish for in political Berlin, at the traffic lights and in the CDU/CSU. That would be the greatest gift for my compatriots.

