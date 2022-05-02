Home page politics

In the third month, the Ukraine war is mainly concentrated in the east of the country. Putin’s chief of staff is said to be injured. The news in the military ticker.

Ukraine conflict: Russian troops have been fighting for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the neighboring country since February 24, 2022.

Putin’s frontline warden injured : Ukraine is said to have wounded the Russian chief of staff.

: Ukraine is said to have wounded the Russian chief of staff. Mariupol : Large-scale evacuation mission of civilians from the city has been postponed to Monday.

: Large-scale evacuation mission of civilians from the city has been postponed to Monday. This News ticker on military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. You can read the background to the Ukraine crisis here.

Update from May 2, 6:21 a.m: According to their own account, the Ukrainian security authorities have dug up a ring of Russian agents. One of the spies even worked in the Ukrainian general staff, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Monday night, according to the agency Ukrinform. He did not provide any information about the exact number of members of the spy ring.

However, Arestovych named one of their alleged goals. “These comrades should shoot down a passenger plane over Russia or Belarus and then blame Ukraine,” he said. Anti-aircraft missiles from Ukrainian stocks should therefore be used for this action. The statements from Kyiv cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Explosions in Russian city of Belgorod

May 2 update at 5:26 am: The southern Russian city of Belgorod, not far from the border with Ukraine, was shaken by two heavy explosions during the night. There are initially no reports of damage or casualties, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to the Russian state agency Tass.

Video footage and reports of alleged Ukrainian drones over Belgorod and the use of anti-aircraft defenses were circulated on Twitter, the authenticity of which could not initially be independently confirmed. Reports of alleged attacks by the Ukrainian military on targets in Russia have been piling up for days.

Ukraine War News: Chief of Staff injured back in Russia

Update from May 1st, 10:08 p.m.: At a Attack of the Ukrainian army in the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region, the Russian chief of staff, Valeri Gerasimov, was apparently also wounded. This is reported not only by the Ukrainian media but also by the English Daily Mail – in turn, citing Russian sources.

Accordingly, a splinter injured Gerasimov on the right leg. The splinter has already been removed – Gerasimov is said not to have broken any bones. However, the injury is said to have forced the chief of staff to leave the front line and travel back to Russia for further treatment. the Daily Mail writes about the next “embarrassing” defeat of Russia.

Vladimir Putin had previously sent Gerasimov to eastern Ukraine to personally oversee and direct the advance of troops in Donbass.

the picture also reports that the Ukrainian attack is said to have been a targeted attack on the Russian military leadership.

The reports have not yet been independently verified. An official report from the Russian or Ukrainian side is still pending.

Update from May 1st, 9:25 p.m.: According to Ukrainian estimates, several hundred of the approximately 1,000 civilians who are apparently in the steelworks in Mariupol were evacuated this Sunday. They are mostly women and children.

Ukraine-News: Mariupol evacuation postponed to Monday

Update from May 1st, 7 p.m.: The evacuation action originally planned for this Sunday, which was supposed to help civilians out of Mariupol and to Zaporizhia, has been postponed. It should now start on Monday morning at 7 a.m. Central European Summer Time, as the city council said.

Update from May 1st, 6:05 p.m.: According to the Russian Defense Ministry, around 80 people were apparently evacuated from Mariuopol and taken to the village of Besimenne between the completely destroyed city and the Russian border. Vladimir Putin initiated the action. Those rescued who wanted to enter the area controlled by Ukrainian troops were handed over to representatives of the UN and the International Red Cross. However, this information could not be independently verified.

Update from May 1st, 5:23 p.m.: A military facility caught fire in western Russia near the border with Ukraine. The fire broke out in the Belgorod region “on the territory of a facility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. A resident was injured. Information about damage is not yet available. Gladkow did not say exactly what kind of military object it is supposed to be. The cause of the fire was also initially unclear.

Ukraine reports: Mariupol evacuation by the Red Cross is underway

Update from May 1st, 4:45 p.m.: The International Red Cross is working with the UN and the two warring factions on a large-scale evacuation of civilians from Mariupol. The organization announced this. The convoy of buses started on Friday and reached the plant in the city on Saturday morning after driving 230 kilometers. However, no details of the operation could be released until the civilians were safe.

The city council said people should meet at a shopping center at 4 p.m. local time on Sunday to be taken to the south of Zaporizhia, a city known for its nuclear power plant. The politician called on people via Telegram to inform their relatives or acquaintances in Mariupol about this escape option. Since the operation had been running, there had already been reports of evacuated civilians from Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a “first group of about 100 people” had been evacuated. He continued on Twitter: “Now we are working with the UN to evacuate more civilians from the facility.”

Ukraine reports attack on Russian army staff – chief of staff probably also on site

Update from May 1st, 4:25 p.m.: According to information from Kyiv, a Ukrainian attack on the quarters of the Russian army headquarters in the city of Izyum cost several lives. High-ranking officers are also said to have died, as an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Anton Herashchenko, announced on Telegram.

The Russian chief of staff Valeri Gerasimov is said to be in the city of 50,000 in eastern Ukraine to command the offensive in the Donbass. According to Ukrainian sources, the attack took place on Saturday. There was no confirmation from Russia.

First report from May 1st:

Munich – Not long ago, Moscow announced that it had completely taken control of Mariupol, which was largely in ruins. After more than two months of the Ukraine war, it was the first city to be officially taken by the troops sent by Vladimir Putin. Only in the Azovstal steelworks are Ukrainian fighters and civilians said to have sought protection from the attackers.

Russia is now reporting that 46 civilians have been evacuated from the area surrounded by the invaders. On Saturday, Russian agencies reported that 25 people had managed to escape from the plant. As night fell, 21 other people escaped from adjacent homes, according to the agency’s Defense Ministry interfax communicated.

This is where the Ukrainian fighters and civilians are supposed to hold out: the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol was apparently the last refuge from the invaders. © Victor/XinHua/dpa

Ukraine War: Fighters and civilians hold out at Mariupol steel mill

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Azov regiment, whose fighters are holding out in the steelworks, recently spoke of 20 evacuated women and children. While around 1,000 civilians are said to have found refuge in the bunkers, according to Ukraine, Russia primarily refers to around 2,500 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries who holed up together with civilians.

Moscow and Kyiv had agreed on a humanitarian corridor out of the steelworks to enable civilians to escape. So far, however, there have been no major rescue operations. People are said to have been living under catastrophic conditions for a long time. (mg)