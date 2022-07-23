shut down Vincent Bussow





Nail Akkoyun

Tim Vincent Dicke

Lucas Maier

Sandra Kathe

Russia apparently recorded high losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense specifies the current data: the news ticker.

Russia keeps grabbing the Ukraine on. Kyiv proposes in Ukraine war return.

Arms shipments from Nato-room that EU and the United States put Russia in Ukraine conflict strong to.

Editor’s note: Some of the information comes from warring factions and cannot be directly checked independently.

+++ 5.30 p.m.: Russia repeatedly suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. According to Ukrainian sources, 50 Russian soldiers have died in an attack on the headquarters of the sixth regiment in the occupied city of Lysychansk. This was announced by Serhiy Haidai, the military governor of the Luhansk region, known via Facebook. The information cannot be independently verified.

Update from Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.: In the morning report to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, the Russian military is said to have briefed his head of state on current casualty figures in the Ukraine war. This emerges from a post on the Telegram channel “General SVR”, which is said to be operated by a Kremlin insider. It speaks of 43,018 “irretrievable losses” since the beginning of the war.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine has stopped several advances. (archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/DPA

According to information in the Telegram message, this included only official military personnel. Killed members of private security or military companies (PMCs) are not counted. If these are really the official casualty figures on the Russian side, they even exceed the current estimate of the Ukrainian military, which currently expects over 39,200 Russian dead. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, official information about allegedly small Russian casualties from the Kremlin has seldom leaked to the public.

List of Russian losses in the Ukraine War

Soldiers: 39,240

39,240 planes: 221

221 Helicopter: 188

188 Tank: 1708

1708 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 3929

3929 Artillery Systems: 864

864 Air defense systems: 113

113 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 253

253 Cars and other vehicles: 2820

2820 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 714

714 As of Saturday 23 July 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Five soldiers die in an attack on a nuclear power plant

+++ 9.30 p.m.: Russian troops have been occupying the Enerhodar nuclear power plant since March. Ukraine recently attacked the power plant with so-called “kamikaze drones”, like the ones dpa communicates. “Kamikaze drones were used to attack a tent city and enemy equipment,” the military intelligence service of Ukraine said.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope

The attack reportedly destroyed both anti-aircraft defenses and a Grad (hail) multiple rocket launcher. According to Ukrainian sources, three Russians were killed and twelve others injured in the attack. The Russian occupation administration of the Zaporizhia region said that eleven power plant employees were injured in the attack – four of them seriously.

So far, the pro-Russian statements and those of the Ukrainian side have not been able to be independently verified. The Department of Defense released video of the attack. It shows explosions and fleeing people on the power plant site. the German press agency also reported on such a video.

+++ 8.20 p.m.: In the Donetsk region, Russian forces made several attempts to advance further. As reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, without success. In a push toward Verkhnokamyansk and Ivano-Daryivka, Ukraine’s armed forces reportedly repulsed Putin’s forces.

The same happened to Russian troops ten kilometers from the town of Bakhmut in the village of Pokrovske. The occupiers were also repelled in the village of Vodiane. The exact losses in the actions have not yet been announced. The information is communications from the Ukrainian military, which have not yet been independently confirmed.

+++ 4.45 p.m.: According to the US estimate, Ukraine has “taken out more than a hundred high-value targets,” according to a senior US defense official. Most of the targets have come under attack in the east of the country in recent weeks as Ukrainian troops have improved their aim using US-supplied artillery. This is reported by the US news channel CNN.

Ukraine is attacking “Russian command posts, ammunition depots, air defense installations, radar and communications hubs, and long-range artillery positions,” the official said. However, Washington also reckons that Russia is still firing “tens of thousands” of artillery shells a day.

Heavy casualties: video shows destruction of Russian artillery division

+++ 3.30 p.m.: Ukrainian troops report the destruction of a Russian artillery division. A video posted on Twitter shows an airstrike that destroyed eight Russian Msta-B howitzers, vehicles, ammunition and fortifications at an unspecified location in Ukraine, according to the military. This is reported, among other things, by the news portal Kyiv Independent. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

⚡️Ukraine’s Armed Forces report destroying Russian artillery division. A newly-released video shows an aerial attack the military says destroyed eight Russian howitzers Msta-B, vehicles, ammunition and fortifications in an unspecified location in Ukraine. Video: Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/bXXM90ZCrl — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 22, 2022

+++ 1.30 p.m.: Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reports, the Ukrainian military has destroyed five Russian fortresses and two ammunition depots in southern Ukraine. Accordingly, the Ukrainian task force “South” reported that on July 21 it killed 35 Russian soldiers and destroyed a howitzer, two UAVs and 11 armored and military vehicles. The information provided by the task force cannot be independently verified.

Russia can probably no longer push through its ambitions in Ukraine

Update from Friday, July 22, 6:45 a.m.: According to the Canadian armed forces, Russia probably no longer has the military capabilities to push through its ambitions in Ukraine. In a series of tweets on July 21, the Canadian Armed Forces cited significant losses in personnel and equipment as reasons for Russia’s dwindling military capabilities. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent.

Update from Thursday, July 21, 6:45 a.m.: The Russian attack on Ukraine has been raging for almost five months now. The US foreign intelligence service assumes that around 15,000 people have died on the side of ruler Vladimir Putin. The number of wounded Russian soldiers is about three times as high, said CIA director William Burns on Wednesday (July 20) at a panel discussion in the US state of Colorado.

“And the Ukrainians suffered too – probably a little less. But, you know, significant casualties,” the foreign intelligence official said dpa quoted. There is no official information from the Russian side. The Ukrainian side’s estimates are currently lower than those of the US. The last estimate here was around 38,750 disabled soldiers on the side of Russia.

Update from Wednesday, July 20, 06:19: Ukrainian soldiers have caused significant casualties on the Russian side, reports the Kyiv Independent. The Donetsk region is affected. However, official figures from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense are not yet available.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian military destroys Russian ammunition depots

Update from Tuesday, July 19, 6:45 a.m.: Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported, the Ukrainian military has destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Operational Command “South” reported on July 18 that Ukrainian forces also killed 65 Russian soldiers and destroyed a mobile communications system and 11 armored and military vehicles.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian airstrikes in the south of the country

Update from Monday, July 18, 06:19: The airstrikes of the Ukrainian military in southern Ukraine were successful, as reported by the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent reported. According to the Armed Forces’ own statements, the Operational Command “South” killed 36 Russian soldiers near Blahodatne, Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region on Sunday (July 17).

In addition, two Pantsir missile systems, three strategic communications systems, a radar station, two ammunition depots, and eleven armored and military vehicles were destroyed. On the night of Monday, July 18, around ten explosions could also be heard in Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported to the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine War News: Russian Equipment Destroyed

Update from Sunday, July 17, 12:00 p.m.: According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost around 38,300 military personnel, 1,684 tanks and a significant amount of other military equipment as of today in the course of its large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Compared to Saturday (July 16), 160 more Russian forces are said to have been killed. In addition, seven tanks and five combat vehicles could be destroyed. The information could not be independently verified.

First report from Friday, July 15: Cherson – The Ukraine war rages on incessantly. The armed forces of Ukraine repeatedly inflict heavy losses on the aggressors from Russia.

In southern Ukraine, Russia is said to have lost several ammunition depots to weapon systems from the West in recent days, as the troops behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed.

Ukraine-News: Russia has to take heavy losses in the south

The report by the Operations Command “South” on Thursday (July 14) speaks of heavy losses for the troops from Russia, including six armored vehicles, a “Gvozdika” howitzer and a field ammunition depot.

The Himars missile systems from the USA are said to have caused many losses on the side of Russia Al Jazeera writes. The current attacks on depots behind enemy lines may indicate that the Russian occupiers are about to launch a counter-offensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Ukraine War: Information from Russia is rare

It remains to be seen whether Russia’s losses will continue to increase. Of the Ex-General Frederick Ben Hodges recently predicted defeat for Russia. (lm/nak/tvd/ska/hg/na with dpa/AFP)

List of rubrics: © Evgeniy Maloletka/DPA