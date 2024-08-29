EU Decides Not to Decide: Brussels Won’t Give Ukraine Green Light to Use Western Weapons on Russian Territory. The turning point, after 900 days of war, does not arrive. The European Union does not take a united position and leaves the ball to the individual states, without giving Kiev a general authorization in a crucial phase of the conflict.

Ukraine has been breaking through the border for over 20 days and has taken control of a significant portion of the Russian region of Kursk. Kiev forces are also seeking a push in the Belgorod region to continue ‘bringing the war to Putin’s house’, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

For months, Ukraine has had a partial green light from the United States: in late spring, when Russia launched operations in the Kharkiv region, President Joe Biden authorized Kiev to use American weapons near the border to counter airstrikes launched from Russian territory.

Kiev’s pressure and Brussels’ delay

If Kiev expected a broader white smoke from the summit of European foreign ministers in Brussels, the day ended with a disappointing outcome. “We discussed the possibility of lifting the limits on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine, the conclusion is that it is a national decision, member states want to keep it as a national decision,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, at the end of the work.

Before the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Borrell had said he was in favor of this option: “The weapons we have given to Ukraine must be fully usable and the restrictions must be removed to allow the Ukrainians to target the places from which Russian attacks are launched. Otherwise the weapons are useless.”

Italy’s position

“Each country is free to decide how it is right to use the weapons sent to Ukraine. We have sent mainly defensive weapons: now we are about to send the new Samp-T battery which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory. We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia so Italy remains in the position of using our weapons inside Ukrainian territory”, said the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

In Brussels “no decision has been taken, neither European nor NATO. Italy is for peace and defends the territorial integrity of Ukraine in full compliance with the rules. It is the individual member states, as also emerged from today’s informal CAE and in all NATO meetings, who decide how to use their weapons supplied to Ukraine”, Forza Italia stated in a statement.

“During the CAE, which was also an informal meeting, no decision was taken – it is underlined -. Only some unilateral proposals were discussed – which had no effect – by the outgoing High Representative Joseph Borrell”.

“It is a real shame that many exponents of the left ignore international norms and rules, they should inform themselves better and study more. Far from isolating Italy, the meetings of Minister Tajani with Ursula von der Leyen and Metsola demonstrate the exact opposite, as is also demonstrated by the perfect harmony with the American Secretary of State Blinken regarding the defense of Ukraine and the ceasefire in Gaza”, concludes the text of the party led by Tajani.

Netherlands and Hungary, the two faces of the EU

Different positions emerge in the European mosaic. The line of another country, the Netherlands, is clear, as General Onno Eichelsheim explained to the broadcaster Nos. The Ukrainian armed forces can use F-16s supplied by the Dutch Air Force to strike targets on Russian territory. The Hague “has not imposed any restrictions on the use or range of the F-16s. “Ukraine can use the resources we provide it as it wishes, provided it respects the laws of war,” Eichelsheim stressed.

On the opposite side is Hungary, which calls Borrell’s ideas “crazy proposals”, as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote in a Facebook post. Borrell’s “dangerous race” “must be stopped”. “We don’t want any more weapons in Ukrainewe do not want more deaths, we do not want the escalation of war, we do not want the crisis in the Middle East to spread. We still represent the position of common sense and peace”, said the head of Hungarian diplomacy.