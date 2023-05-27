In Bakhmut almost nothing is left standing, only mercenaries from the Wagner group and Russian troops. The Ukrainian city of the Donetsk province is today a landscape of complete destruction, like Gernika in the Spanish Civil War, Grozny in the wars in Chechnya, like the devastated Berlin that shows Germany, year zero. But unlike Roberto Rossellini’s film about the sunken German capital after World War II, in Bakhmut the battle continues. The Ukrainian Army, withdrawn to the perimeter of the city, has changed its strategy to turn what they defined as a “fortress city” into a mousetrap for the Kremlin forces. “The last few days have been very intense. We have left Bakhmut, but we are advancing on the flanks”, says a Ukrainian soldier from the battlefront, in an outpost three kilometers from the city. kyiv seeks to keep Bakhmut as an open front in the plan for the counteroffensive. The objective is to keep the Kremlin forces there to prevent their deployment elsewhere, pocket them and annihilate them.

Bakhmut’s urban core is now occupied by Moscow forces. Ten months after the bloody siege began, mercenaries from the Wagner group took control of the city last week. In the city, with wide and green avenues, which before the war had 70,000 inhabitants, barely a thousand civilians remain, says a soldier from the Ukrainian special forces. Sick, deranged people who have refused every chance to get out of the hell of bombs, artillery strikes and snipers.

But Bakhmut has also become the hell for Wagner’s Russian mercenaries. According to accounts made public this week by Yevgeni Prigozhin, the dark and controversial leader of the company, which has dedicated itself to recruiting in Russian prisons, 20,000 of his men have died in the capture of the fortress city. The United States Government estimated at the beginning of May at 20,000 Russian deaths in Bakhmut in the last five months and a total of 100,000 casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prigozhin last Sunday on the capture of the city – “liberation”, according to the Kremlin note – who is in hot conflict with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff. Prigozhin has assured that he is withdrawing from the city to leave the relief and its defense to the regular troops from Moscow. But the reality is that the battle for Bakhmut — which has become a political symbol for Russia and its only breakthrough in many months — is not over. International analysts have confirmed that the Ukrainian strategy in the last month has been to progressively withdraw from the 20% of the city that they still controlled to fight on the perimeter.

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench near the Bakhmut front, Monday. LIBKOS (THE COUNTRY)

An officer from the 63rd Ukrainian infantry brigade, which is fighting on the Donetsk front, explained the logic of the operation graphically a few weeks ago. With his hand outstretched, this soldier retracted his middle finger while keeping the others extended: the objective was to allow the Russians to access where the Ukrainians withdrew while the other phalanxes surrounded the enemy.

When the eyes of half the world are watching the Kiev counteroffensive, which is expected to be decisive for the future of the war, some voices on the ground affirm that the first steps have already begun. In small doses, in raid operations and in the form of attacks on Kremlin weapons. Mikhailo Podoliak, Zelensky’s adviser, confirmed this Thursday: “The counteroffensive will not be a single event that will begin on a specific day, at a specific hour, with the cutting of a red ribbon. There are dozens of different actions to destroy the occupying forces in different directions, which happened yesterday, which will happen today and tomorrow, ”he launched on his social networks.

kyiv continues with its operations of confusion and psychological warfare, heating up the atmosphere. Valeri Zaluzhni, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has released a powerful video this Saturday in which it is hinted that the decisive hour has already begun. “It’s time to take back what is ours,” Ukrainian uniformed men shout in the almost cinematic recording, in which some of the weapons provided by the Western allies are seen: Leopard 2 and Himars tanks.

The video released by Valery Zaluzhni Video: Valery Zaluzhny via Telegram

Ukraine, for obvious reasons, is not going to announce when and where to launch the offensive, which is expected to try to advance on the southern front (considered one of the most decisive in this phase) and on two fronts in the Donbas mining region. . Oleksi Danilov, secretary of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, has remarked that the assault could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or within a week.” It is a “historic opportunity”, he told the BBC on Saturday, and the Ukrainian government “cannot fail”.

In this scenario, Bakhmut, a city considered of little military value, continues to play an important role. Ukraine has suffered huge casualties trying to maintain control of the city, to which at one point in the war it sent some of its best men. And there have been phases in these 10-month siege in which both some of its Western allies and part of its forces assigned to the Bakhmut front line questioned Kiev’s decision to try to hold it. One of those military skeptics about the strategic importance of Bakhmut is now pointing out that the decision has come at a high cost, but that it has also dealt Putin’s forces a “decisive blow” in many ways that can be “crucial” in the counteroffensive.

With what happened in Bakhmut, the war between Prigozhin and the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense has also been further opened and this has made visible the “potential cracks” in the Kremlin circle, says a Western intelligence source.

Prigozhin (left) talks with a group of Wagner mercenaries, this screenshot from a video released by the Russian companies of the founder of the Russian military company shows on Wednesday. PRESS SERVICE OF “CONCORD (via REUTERS)

In recent days, the attacks of the Ukrainian forces on the Kremlin troops in the Bakhmut mousetrap have become more intense. The kyiv Army has managed to make some gains on the city’s perimeter, say several sources on the ground. Ukraine thus wants to ensure that Russia has fewer assets on other front points where the stakes are higher than in that area of ​​the Donetsk province.

Putin decreed in March a new mobilization of more than 140,000 soldiers. According to forecasts by experts from the National Institute for Strategic Studies, an institution under the Ukrainian presidency, these new troops could be on the front lines in July. Ukraine would then have a window of opportunity in June before enemy troop rotation. The intelligence service of the British Ministry of Defense has already revealed that Russia is assigning several battalions to ensure control of Bakhmut.

kyiv seeks to destroy the highest positions on the city’s perimeter and buildings that serve as Russian watchtowers. “continue on [el área de] Bakhmut gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case circumstances change. And this will happen for sure ”, General Oleksandr Sirski, commander of the Ukrainian Land Army, settled in a statement on May 21, in which he already pointed out that the priority was to advance on the flanks to surround the city.

Ukrainian tankers near Bakhmut, this Tuesday. Efrem Lukatsky (Associated Press/LaPresse)

Russia has invested so much in its attempts to capture Bakhmut that analysts believe it will have enormous difficulty doing the same in other parts of the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine is making an effort to maintain its operations in the face of the counteroffensive for which the Kremlin is already entrenching itself in some points. kyiv has intensified attacks on arms and fuel depots in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. There have also been attacks on Russian territory. Ukraine is using some similar moves that worked for it last year, with counteroffensives that drove Moscow’s troops out of Kharkov province and the western part of southern Kherson. The interruption of supplies to the Russian troops precedes the great attack.

Also in the playbook is the confusion card, prior to a large troop movement to divert the enemy from where the main attack will take place. And this is part of the incursion this week into the Russian province of Belgorod by Russian paramilitaries opposed to Putin, supported by other foreign units and the Kiev Army. The soldiers (who are part of the Foreign Legion of Ukraine) took control for almost two days of about 30 square kilometers of Russian territory. It has been an intelligent maneuver, as Klaus Eriksen, an officer of the Danish Navy, has opined on his social networks, because it forces Russia to allocate resources to reinforce the defense of its borders.

But the key in the last weeks and in the next few days, several members of three special forces units stress from the ground, are the incursions of small units behind Russian lines. The objectives are to gather information on the weakest points in the fortifications erected by Russia along 800 kilometers and, above all, send information for precise attacks and create combat pockets in the rear.

“People only think of Bakhmut, but further away there are other fronts that go unnoticed,” says an officer from a battalion based on the southern front – on the Kherson and Dnipro fronts, as they pass through the Dnieper river – who, as other battalions have been ordered to move into Russian-occupied territory away from their bases, on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. The fighting, they say, is already taking place well into the Russian zone.

