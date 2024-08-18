“We are getting stronger in Kursk”. Ukraine consolidates its positions on the territory of Russia, says Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president, in his usual message on his social media channels, takes stock of the operations that have been underway for over 10 days in enemy territory. “We are becoming stronger and we are reinforcing our positions,” says the president, who reiterates the immediate objective of creating a ‘buffer zone’ to reduce the impact of Russian raids.

“We want to inflict maximum damage on the Russian military apparatus and conduct counteroffensive actions: this also includes the creation of a buffer zone in enemy territory, with our operation in the Kursk region,” Zelensky says. “Everything that damages the Russian military system – he reiterates – prevents the expansion of the war, brings closer the end of this aggression and a just peace for Ukraine.”

Kiev’s plan, in the last hours, led to the destruction of a second bridge over the Selm River, near the area where the ground military units took over control of Russian territoryThe bridge, still standing but with a large hole in the center, is located near the settlement of Zvannoe, northwest of Glushkovo, where another bridge was destroyed last Friday.

“Air forces are taking away logistical options from the enemy with precision strikes which will have a significant impact on combat operations,” the command said. In the Glushkovo area, only one bridge remains that can be used to supply Russian forces deployed in the area.

“The Russians don’t want to fight”

The attack on infrastructure is in line with ongoing fighting in the contact zones. According to Kiev, hundreds of Russian soldiers are surrendering every day. Ukraine claims to have captured 100-150 Russian prisoners of war per day since the beginning of the incursion, according to data released by Oleksii Drozdenko, commander of the military administration of the city of Sumy: Russian soldiers across the border, often young conscripts, “do not want to fight against us.”

From the Russian side, the authorities of the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region are calling on the civilian population to abandon their homes: “The operational situation in the territory of our district remains difficult. Some citizens do not give up trying to return to their homes, complicating the work of our armed forces. It is currently impossible for residents to return to the area, sometimes the attempts end in terrible tragedies”.

The war in Donetsk

The Ukrainian attack on Russian territory does not overshadow the other very hot area of ​​the front. In Donetsk, Russia continues to press, approaching the city of Pokrovsk, a fundamental logistical hub for the Ukrainian armed forces because it allows them to reach Kostiantynivka, another linchpin of Kiev’s defense system. “The Russians are close, about 11 km from the city. The city is preparing,” said Serhii Dobriak, head of the military administration of Pokrovsk, already abandoned by thousands of civilians.